Global Pharmaceuticals Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities 2021-2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Pharmaceuticals Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery’ published by The Business Research Company, the pharmaceuticals market is expected to grow from $1228.45 billion in 2020 to $1250.24 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.8%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $1700.97 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8%. The increase in the patient pool drove the demand for pharmaceuticals used in the treatment of these diseases, significantly impacting market growth during this period.

The pharmaceuticals market consists of sales of pharmaceuticals and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce pharmaceuticals used in treating diseases. Pharmaceuticals can be any type of drugs that are used for medicinal purposes, in the treatment of diseases. This industry includes establishments that produce biologics and pharmaceutical drugs.

Pharmaceutical companies are offering drugs for customized individual treatment for various diseases. Personalized medicine, also referred to as precision medicine, aims to provide medical care according to the patient’s individual characteristics and genetic makeup. Precision therapies are increasingly being adopted as firms increasingly let go of the one-size-fits-all model for common medical conditions. Major companies such as GSK, Teva Pharmaceuticals and AstraZeneca are investing in development of personalized medicines.

By Type: Pharmaceutical Drugs, Biologics

By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies/ Drug Stores, Others

By Route Of Administration: Oral, Parenteral, Others

By Drug Classification: Branded Drugs, Generic Drugs

By Mode Of Purchase: Prescription-Based Drugs, Over-The-Counter Drugs

Subsegments Covered: Cardiovascular Drugs, Dermatology Drugs, Gastrointestinal Drugs, Genito-Urinary Drugs, Hematology Drugs, Anti-Infective Drugs, Metabolic Disorders Drugs, Musculoskeletal Disorders Drugs, Central Nervous System Drugs, Oncology Drugs, Ophthalmology Drugs, Respiratory Diseases Drugs, Monoclonal Antibodies (MAbs), Therapeutic Proteins, Vaccines

By Geography: The global pharmaceuticals market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the North American pharmaceuticals market accounts for the largest share in the global pharmaceuticals market.

Pharmaceuticals Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides pharmaceuticals global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global pharmaceuticals global market, pharmaceuticals global market share, pharmaceuticals global market players, pharmaceuticals market segments and geographies, pharmaceuticals market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The pharmaceuticals market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Pharmaceuticals Market Organizations Covered: Pfizer, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Sanofi, Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

