Intraoperative Imaging Market Research Report 2021 | Size, Trends, Share, Growth & Forecast 2026

Intraoperative Imaging Market

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Intraoperative Imaging Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026", the global intraoperative imaging market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during 2021-2026.

Intraoperative imaging (IOI) is a set of advanced imaging techniques used to obtain the image of implant position and surgical view of anatomical structures, including organs, cells and tissues. It helps verify surgical accuracy and accelerate surgical procedures through image guidance. As a result, it is extensively utilized in neuro and orthopedic surgeries and for treating epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease, dystonia and glioma.

Market Trends

A significant rise in the number of surgeries due to the widespread prevalence of chronic ailments and the rapidly aging and growing population represents the primary factor driving the global intraoperative imaging market. Additionally, the escalating demand for minimally invasive (MI) surgeries and increasing investments in the healthcare sector have accelerated the product adoption rate. Furthermore, the introduction of advanced IOI systems integrated with augmented reality (AR) for brain deformation correction and laparoscopic liver surgical navigation has propelled the market growth. Other factors, including the growing popularity of intraoperative three-dimensional (3D) imaging with mobile C-arms and extensive research and development (R&D) activities to develop high-resolution IOI to advance novel surgical techniques, are anticipated to drive the market further.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

• Brainlab AG

• Canon Inc.

• General Electric Company

• IMRIS (Deerfield Imaging Inc.)

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.

• Medtronic plc

• NeuroLogica Corp. (Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.)

• Shenzhen Anke High-Tech Co. Ltd

• Shimadzu Corporation, Siemens Ag

• Stryker Corporation

• Ziehm Imaging GmbH.

The report has segmented the market based on product, application and end use.

Breakup by Product:

• iCT

• iMRI

• iUltrasound

• C-arm Systems

Breakup by Application:

• Neurosurgery

• Orthopedic Surgery

• ENT Surgery

• Oncology Surgery

• Trauma Surgery/Emergency room

• Cardiovascular

• Others

Breakup by End Use:

• Hospitals and Clinics

• Ambulatory Surgical Centers

• Academic Institutes and Research Laboratories

Breakup by Region:

• North America

• Asia-Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

