Precast Concrete Market Research Report 2021 | Size, Share, Trends, Growth & Forecast 2026

Precast Concrete Market

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, "Precast Concrete Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026", the global precast concrete market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026.

Precast concrete is a form of concrete that is prepared, cast, and cured off-site in a controlled factory environment. It is made using reusable molds and employed as structural components in constructing wall panels, beams, columns, floors, pipes, staircase, and tunnels. It is more economical and practical than conventional in-situ concrete or steel frameworks. It also offers dimensional accuracy and develops unique and breakthrough construction of exceptional quality.



Market Trends

The global precast concrete market is primarily driven by its increasing utilization to construct buildings, bridges, and stadiums. Precast concrete minimizes the threats and decreases the possibility of accidents and construction hazards as it is manufactured by industrial methods based on mass production, which helps to build a large number of infrastructures in a short amount of time and at a low cost. Besides this, governments of various countries are extensively investing in commercial and infrastructure development projects, propelling the market growth. In addition to this, the rising remodeling and renovation operations in non-residential spaces, rapid urbanization and the growing use of recycled and reused materials are expected to escalate the demand for precast concrete in the upcoming years.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

• Balfour Beatty plc

• Boral Limited

• CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.

• Elementbau Osthessen GmbH & Co. ELO KG

• Forterra Inc.

• Gulf Precast Concrete Co LLC

• Holcim Group, Laing O’Rourke

• Olson Precast Company

• Spancrete Inc. (Wells Concrete)

• Tindall Corporation.



The report has segmented the market based on type, product and end use.

Breakup by Type:

• Floors and Roofs

• Columns and Beams

• Stairs and Landing

• Walls

Breakup by Product:

• Structural Building Components

• Architectural Building Components

• Transportation Products

• Water and Waste Handling Products

• Others

Breakup by End Use:

• Residential

• Non-Residential

Breakup by Region:

• North America

• Asia-Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

