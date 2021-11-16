Watch Museum: Antique Pocket Watch Sales, Auctions, Repair, Valuation and Expert Services
Pocket watches have been an important part of modern civilization. Since the 16th Century, they have been an integral part of fashion and were a status symbol.LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For much of human history, precise timekeeping simply wasn’t that big of a deal. Aside from the fact that there wasn’t any way to keep accurate time thousands of years ago, there simply wasn’t the need to do so. Early cultures that were based on agriculture worked as long as the sun shone and stopped when it got dark. It was only as Mankind began to move away from a purely agrarian society that people began to look for a way to mark the passage of time more precisely than simply dividing each day into “day” and “night.”
Pocket watches have been an important part of contemporary civilization and developments in the watch world. Since the 16th century, they have been an integral part of the male style. These small, round watches represented portable clocks and were a status sign up until mass production became easy.
The first pocket watch was invented by Peter Henlein in 1510 in Nuremberg, Germany. By utilizing the recent advancements in mainsprings, Peter was able to create a smaller watch design that was not possible before. This first model was much smaller than any other timepiece and was compact enough to be worn.
Most clocks and watches made from the 15th to the middle of the 17th century are now mostly in museums and a little portion in different individuals’ personal collections. Many people will never ever set eyes on these timekeepers nor will be able to acknowledge them.
Watch Museum has been collecting and dealing in fine vintage and antique pocket watches for years, providing Antique Pocket Watch Sales, Auction, Repair, Valuation and Expert Services.
You will find a range of many kinds of the pocket watch including :
Verge Fusee Antique Pocket watches, Pair cased antique Pocket watches, Repeater, Chronograph, English Lever, Gents, Silver and Gold Antique Pocket Watches, Antique Chiming, Enamel, Prior, Breguet Antique Pocket Watches; all have been serviced, cleaned and repaired or restored as necessary, and they are all working!
These pocket watches are working antiques – there are very few other 100-year-old mechanical things that still work in the way they were intended to. The pocket watches offered are from 50 to more than 350 years old.
You can find out more information by visiting the Watch Museum Website.
