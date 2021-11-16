Patient Handling Equipment Market Research Report 2021 | Size, Share, Growth, Trends & Forecast 2026

Patient Handling Equipment Market

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Patient Handling Equipment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026", the global patient handling equipment market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 8% during 2021-2026.

Patient handling equipment refers to tools and devices that provide mobility to patients who lack control of their bodies. They assist patients in sitting, standing, and walking while ensuring bed mobility, lateral transfers, and hoisting. Patient handling equipment also aid in minimizing the risk of complications, such as deep vein thrombosis, skin tears, chest infections, etc. They find numerous applications in intensive care units (ICUs), nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, etc., across the globe.

Market Trends

The growing geriatric population and the rising incidences of injuries caused during manual patient handling (MPH) are primarily driving the patient handling equipment market. Moreover, various government bodies across countries are implementing stringent regulations to encourage the adoption of protective equipment, which is also propelling the market growth. In addition to this, the increasing investments in hospital infrastructures to improve the overall patient handling capabilities of public healthcare systems are further bolstering the product demand. Additionally, the rising prevalence of disabilities among individuals is catalyzing the demand for patient lifting equipment, such as wheelchairs and mobile lifts. In the coming years, the rising integration of recent advancements, such as better bed frames, adjustable angles, shear and friction reduction, electric backrest, battery backups, support surfaces, etc., is expected to drive the global patient handling equipment market.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

• EZ Way Inc.

• Getinge AB

• Guldmann Inc.

• Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.

• Invacare Corporation

• Joerns Healthcare LLC

• LINET Group SE

• Medline Industries Inc.

• Paramount Bed Co. Ltd.

• Prism UK Medical Ltd

• Stiegelmeyer GmbH & Co. KG

• Stryker Corporation.

The report has segmented the market based on product, type of care and end user.

Breakup by Product:

• Wheelchairs and Scooters

• Medical Beds

• Mechanical and Nonmechanical Equipment

• Ambulatory Aids

• Others

Breakup by Type of Care:

• Bariatric Care

• Fall Prevention

• Critical Care

• Wound Care

• Others

Breakup by End User:

• Hospitals

• Home Care Settings

• Elderly Care Facilities

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America

• Asia-Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

