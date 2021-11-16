Globa Nubia Awards 2021 Winners: Messi, Xiao Zhan, BTS V, Lisa Shines
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Nubia Awards (GNAs) ceremony was held virtually on the evening of Nov. 14th 2021 featuring outstanding nominees in different categories from all over the world, from sports to music, film industry, social media and the entertainment industry as a whole.
The Global Nubia Awards is an award event organised by Nubia Magazine! an international magazine headquartered in the United Kingdom. The award event was created to showcase and celebrate outstanding and influential personalities in pop culture with winners being decided solely by the votes of people from all over the world.
A lot of international superstars were featured and celebrated in the event that was live-streamed for audiences to watch globally. Personalities from the music industry, film industry, sports, social media and more were recognized, with the likes of Lionel Messi winning the King Of Football Award, Popular Chinese actor and singer Xiao Zhan winning the Global Actor Of The Year Award, TikTok sensation Khaby Lame winning the internet personality of the year, popular boy band BTS winning The Pop Band Of The Decade Award, popular South Korean rapper and dancer J-Hope winning the King Of Dance Award and more.
Here is a list of the featured winners in the Global Nubia Awards 2021 recognition event.
World's Best Player (King Of Football) - Lionel Messi [Winner]
Global Actor Of The Year - Xiao Zhan [Winner]
Global Actress Of The Year - Hande Erçel [Winner]
World's Best Dancer Male (King Of Dance) - Jung Ho-seok [Winner]
World MVP (King Of Basketball) - Giannis Antetokounmpo [Winner]
Pop Band Of The Decade - BTS [Winner]
World's Best Dancer Female (Queen Of Dance) - Momo Hirai [Winner]
K-pop Group Of The Year - TWICE [Winner]
Internet Personality Of The Year - Khaby Lame [Winner]
K-pop Idol Of The Year Male (King Of Kpop) - Kim Taehyung aka V [Winner]
K-pop Idol Of The Year Female (Queen Of Kpop) - Lisa [Winner]
Global Artist Of The Year - Olivia Rodrigo [Winner]
Fans have shared several congratulatory messages on social media to the mentioned winners. According to Nubia Magazine, plans to deliver the award trophies to the announced winners are in place.
Nubia Magazine
