Tejjy Inc. Obtained ISO 9001:2015 Certification for Quality Management
Tejjy Inc. - a DC-based BIM Company, providing cost-effective BIM services to the AEC sector has earned ISO 9001:2015 certifications for quality management.
We deal with our clients sensitively and verify that our processes are the best in class. We demonstrated dedication to sensitivity and security by achieving ISO 9001:2015 accreditation.”WASHINGTON DC, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA , USA, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tejjy Inc. - a Washington DC-based BIM Company, providing sustainable and cost-effective Building Information Modeling solutions to the AEC sector has earned ISO 9001:2015 certifications for the quality management system. ISO 9001:2015 – being the globally recognized quality management system (QMS) specifies requirements when an organization demonstrates its ability to consistently provide products and services, meeting customer as well as applicable statutory and regulatory requirements. The BIM service provider in USA has achieved this, by building a framework to ensure consistent quality in the provision of Building Information Modeling services.
A Brief about ISO 9001:2015:
ISO 9001:2015 - an international standard dedicated to Quality Management Systems (QMS) comprises the aggregate of the processes, resources, assets and cultural values, supporting the goal of customer satisfaction and organizational efficiency. The ISO 9001-2015 is considered to be one of the best guides to develop a quality management system.
Key Features of ISO 9001:2015:
· Resource monitoring & measurement
· Monitoring & measurement of equipment calibration records
· Maintaining records of staff competency
· Reviewing service requirement records
· Designing and developing input
Benefits of ISO 9001 Certification:
· Increased efficiency – Implement processes and procedures as per quality focus.
· Enhanced revenue – Win contracts and tenders, while streamlining processes and identifying opportunities for cost savings.
Core Elements of a Quality Management System:
· Organizational structure and responsibilities
· Data Management & Processes
· Customer Satisfaction with Product Quality
· Continuous Improvements
· Quality Instruments
· Document Controls
ISO 9001: 2008 vs. ISO 9001:2015:
ISO 9001: 2008 ISO 9001:2015
· Quality Management System · Context of the organization
· Management Responsibility · Leadership
· Resource Management · Planning
Sukh Singh, the Vice President of Tejjy Inc. stated: “As a BIM consulting firm, we excel by delivering quality output for AEC stakeholders. We deal with our clients sensitively and verify that our processes are the best in class. Tejjy Inc. has demonstrated dedication to sensitivity and security by achieving ISO 9001:2015 accreditation, and has implemented the essential procedures to ensure that this stringent standard is met by technology”.
Implementing and following the necessary steps to comply with the ISO standard, Tejjy Inc. could identify, control, and eliminate security risks, certifying the security practices adopted within their organization. Achieving the ISO 9001:2015 certification Tejjy Inc. demonstrated that it would work diligently to achieve the quality standards of the clients, candidates, employees and stakeholders. With this certification, Tejjy Inc.'s people and process have been vetted against quality standards outlined by ISO.
