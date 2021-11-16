David A.R. White Producer & Star of the Feature Film Love On The Rock Releases on Digital and Dvd Today Nov 16, 2021
David A.R. White Producer & Star of the Feature Film Love On The Rock Releases on Digital and Dvd Today Nov 16, 2021
David A.R. White has brought action films with a message into the mainstream ”HOLLYWOOD, CA, USA, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- David A.R. White Co-Founder of Pinnacle Peak Pictures, https://pinnaclepeakpictures.com/films/love-on-the-rock/
— Matt Shapira, Director, Love on the Rock
formally Pure Flix a faith and family film studio and star of LOVE ON THE ROCK, announced today his latest film will release tomorrow Nov. 16, 2021 on Digital and DVD, on digital platforms including iTunes / Google / Vudu / YouTube / Amazon Prime and retailers such as Walmart.com and in select Walmart stores nationally.
The film stars David A.R. White, Steven Bauer, Lauriane Gillieron with Jeff Fahey and Jon Lovitz. The Inspirational & fun action film tells the story of Colton Riggs (David A.R. White), a former detective who retires to Malta, Riggs' world is soon turned upside down after he accidentally discovers a secret formula that can cure the world of disease, his discovery sees him battling forces of evil to save humanity. LOTR was filmed in beautiful Malta, and directed by Matt Shapira .
White has over 1 million followers on social media nationally and around the world.
White just completed principle photography on his latest film NOTHING IS IMPOSSIBLE which releases in first Q of 2022.
White was nominated earlier this year for a Daytime Emmy for his tv series FINDING LOVE IN QUARENTINE, which also stars Emmy winner Eva LaRue.
