Lisa Collum, Leading Writing and Curriculum Expert, and CEO and Author of Top Score Writing Zoom Interviewed

Lisa Collum has built an amazing business based on her passion of writing and giving back. A phenomenal entrepreneurial story!” — Andy "Jake" Jacob, CEO, DotCom Magazine

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lisa Collum , Leading Writing and Curriculum Expert, and CEO and Author of Top Score Writing Zoom Interviewed for The DotCom Magazine Entrepreneur Spotlight Series.Lisa Collum, preeminent Writing and Curriculum expert, and CEO and Author of Top Score Writing joins other leaders, trailblazers, and thought leaders being Interviewed for the popular DotCom Magazine Entrepreneur Spotlight Series.Lisa Collum has been Zoom Interviewed by Andy “Jake” Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine for the Online Magazine’s Entrepreneur Spotlight Video Interview Series. Lisa Collum joins other leaders selected by the editorial team of DotCom Magazine be interviewed on compelling video series.Lisa Collum, a leading Leading Writing and Curriculum expert, and robust CEO and Author of Top Score Writing has been Zoom interviewed by DotCom Magazine as part of the online magazine’s Entrepreneur Spotlight Video Interview Series.Lisa Collum of Top Score Writing joins other leading CEO’s, founders, and thought leaders that have participated in this informative and popular video interview series. In the interview, Lisa Collum discusses the newest offerings of Top Score Writing, what makes the company different than other firms, and shares unique thoughts on leadership and entrepreneurship. Lisa Collum joins other leaders building strong and compelling companies that have been invited to participate in the exclusive video series.Andy Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine says, “The interview with Lisa Collum was wonderful. He has an excellent background in the Leading Writing and Curriculum space. The success of Top Score Writing is a true testament to their team and their people. It was a real honor to have Lisa Collum on the video series. Interviewing Lisa Collum was a lot of fun, educational and magnificent. It was fantastic to have Lisa Collum on the show, and I know people will be absolutely intrigued by what she has to say.”Andy Jacob continues, “It is the goal of DotCom Magazine to provide the absolute best in what entrepreneurship has to offer. We have interviewed many of the leading entrepreneurs in their respective field, and Lisa Collum of Top Score Writing has a remarkably interesting story. We were incredibly pleased to have Lisa Collum on the show as it takes amazing leadership to build a company like Top Score Writing. There are so many powerful and talented entrepreneurs throughout the world. I am extremely fortunate to interview the best of the best, and I always come away humbled by how many dynamic and talented people are building amazing companies. Lisa Collum and Top Score Writing are providing an fabulous service to their clients, and they have leveraged their team’s background and experience to build a successful company. As we scout the world for energetic entrepreneurs and companies, it is always a wonderful experience for to meet leaders like Lisa Collum who are forging an incredible path for others. At DotCom Magazine, we believe entrepreneurs are the heartbeat of the world. We believe it is a world where risk takers must be lauded, saluted, and respected. Outstanding entrepreneurs know that nothing is given to them. Successful entrepreneurs get up every morning and give an amazing effort. We salute the leaders of this world like Lisa Collum”.DotCom Magazine is a leading news platform providing fascinating interviews with news makers, thought leaders, and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine is the leader in putting people with insatiable entrepreneurial spirit at the forefront of every story it publishes. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Interview Video Series looks at business through the lens of a successful entrepreneur’s mindset. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Series has included many high-profile leaders, including Inc500 founders, Ted Talk presenters, ABC Shark Tank participants, venture backed visionaries, high profile CEO’s and Founders, and many other wonderful thought leaders and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine covers Founders and CEO’s making a difference. Regardless of who the entrepreneur is, where they live, or what they are doing, if it is interesting and newsworthy, DotCom Magazine covers it. In selecting entrepreneurs for this important video series, we consider the newsworthiness of the story and what our readers want to learn about. If something is important to our readers, it is important to DotCom Magazine. The people at DotCom Magazine believe in including a diverse range of entrepreneur voices in our reporting, actively pursuing diversity in our entrepreneurs, and listening to our readers and viewers to make sure we are as open and responsive as possible.PRESS CONTACT: ANDY “JAKE” JACOB, EDITOR IN CHIEF, DOTCOM MAGAZINEEmail: Andy@DotComMagazine.comPhone: 602-909-9890Further Information: http://www.DotComMagazine.com

