Global Amines Market By Type (Alkyl & Specialty ), Applications and Key Profiles - BASF SE, Lonza, Luxi
Stratistics MRC report, Amines Market Forecasts to 2028 – Global Analysis By Trends, Share, Application, Key Players, Types, End User and By GeographyMARYLAND, GAITHERSBURG, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amines Market Forecasts to 2028 – Global Analysis By Type (Alkyl Amine, Specialty Amine), Function (Chelating Agent, Solvent), Application (Adhesives, Gas Treatment), End User (Oil and Petrochemical, Rubber) and By Geography
Amines are organic compounds that fit the nitrogen atom family. Amines are the by-products of ammonia where a hydrogen atom is being changed by an aryl or alkyl group. Based on the number of hydrogens replaced by an organic compound (alkyl or aryl group) they are known as primary amines, secondary amines, and tertiary amines. Amine is also known as aniline, which is a byproduct of the manufacturing process of PU foam, dyes, and pesticides.
Some of the key players profiled in the Amines Market include BASF SE, Lonza Corporation, Luxi Chemical Co., Ltd, AkzoNobel N.V., Alkyl Amines & Chemicals Ltd, Balaji Amines, Corbion, Daicel Chemical Industries Ltd, Delamines B.V, Hexion Inc, Huntsman Corporation, NOF Corporation, Oxea GmbH, Taminco and Volant-Chem Corp.
The Global Amines Market is majorly driven by the increasing demand for amines as an important ingredient in pharmaceutical formulations and the rising prevalence of chronic health disorders. The ethanolamine segment is growing at a highest CAGR owing to the growing positioning of ethanolamines in a varied range of end-use applications such as gas treatment and agrochemical production. Europe dominated with a significant market share due to the factors such as growing need for food safety coupled with significant government support promotes the use of agrochemicals mainly UK region. Asia Pacific market is growing at a highest CAGR owing to the growing application of product in manufacturing numerous crop protection chemicals such as herbicides, insecticides, and pesticides and among others.
