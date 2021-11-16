Emphasis on Making Reusable N-95 Respirator Owing to COVID-19 Is Strengthening The Demand for Washable and Reusable Mask
The global washable and reusable mask market to generate a healthy CAGR of 8% and account over US$ 4 Billion during the forecast period of 2020-2030, Fact.MR.ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest research report published by Fact.MR on the Survey of Washable and Reusable Mask Market is intended to offer reliable data on various key factors shaping the growth curve & outlook of Washable and Reusable Mask market. This report works as a rich source of information for key entities such as policy makers, end-use industries, investors, and opinion leaders.
SWOT analysis has been performed in the market study to investigate the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each player, both at global and regional levels.
Global Washable and Reusable Mask Market: In-Depth Assessment on Key Segments
The global washable and reusable mask market is segmented on the basis of product type, closure, function, application, distribution channel, and region.
Product Type
Respirator mask
Surgical mask
Dust mask
Closure
Earloop Closure
Tie Closure
Function
N-Series
P-Series
Application
Industrial
Personal
Medical
Distribution Channel
Direct Sales
Indirect Sales
Pharmaceutical Store
Convenience Stores
Specialty Stores
Others
Online Retail
Region
North America
Latin America
Europe
East Asia
South Asia & Oceania
Middle East & Africa
