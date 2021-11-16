Justin Lapington Promoted to Chief Financial Officer at Electrosoft
It’s an honor to assume this new role and to be a part of all that’s next for Electrosoft.”RESTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Electrosoft Services, Inc., an award-winning federal IT and professional services firm specializing in cybersecurity, today announced the promotion of Justin Lapington to the role of Chief Financial Officer. He is responsible for the finance, contracts and human resources functions, with a focus on aligning the company’s strategic growth initiatives.
— Justin Lapington, CFO of Electrosoft
Lapington has deep finance experience in the government contracting sector and served as a financial consultant to Electrosoft before joining the company as vice president of finance in September 2020. He steered the successful implementation of a new enterprise resource planning system, expanded the finance team and resources, and instituted process improvements that delivered greater operational efficiency and transparency.
“Justin has been instrumental in building and maturing our back-office teams, systems and processes,” said Dr. Sarbari Gupta, CEO of Electrosoft. “I am proud to appoint Justin to the role of CFO, recognizing his leadership and expertise in facilitating the company’s growth journey.”
Lapington has more than 25 years of industry finance experience, with specialty areas of federal contracting, audits, and mergers and acquisitions. Prior to Electrosoft, he served in financial leadership at Preferred System Solutions, where he oversaw financial operations for the firm’s government services, accounting for more than $150 million in annual revenue.
“Knowing that Electrosoft has never taken on debt in its 20-year history, I was impressed with the company and its leadership even before joining the team,” said Lapington. “It’s an honor to assume this new role and to be a part of all that’s next for Electrosoft.”
Lapington holds a degree in accounting from Centenary College of Louisiana.
About Electrosoft
Electrosoft delivers a comprehensive set of technology-based solutions and services with a strong focus on cybersecurity. We couple domain knowledge and experience with proven, mature management practices to deliver the right solutions on time and within budget to Federal government customers. We are an 8(a) certified Small Disadvantaged Business (SDB) and an Economically Disadvantaged Woman-Owned Small Business (EDWOSB). We implement a Quality Management System (QMS) that is ISO 9001:2015 registered and CMMI Level 3 rated for both Services (SVC) and Development (DEV). Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Electrosoft is celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2021! For more information, visit www.electrosoft-inc.com.
Joyce Bosc
Boscobel Marketing Communications
+1 301-717-9529
jbosc@boscobel.com