Villarreal Law Firm Announces Spanish-Language Update to ‘Abogado de Accidentes’ Content for Brownsville Residents

Spanish is the first language for many of our clients.”BROWNSVILLE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Villarreal Law Firm, a team of accident lawyers in Brownsville Texas at https://jvlawfirm.net/, is proud to announce a second wave of updates to its Spanish-language content, focused especially on accident lawyer issues or, in Spanish, ‘Abogado de Accidentes.’
“Spanish is the first language for many of our clients,” explained attorney Javier Villarreal, a managing partner at the Villarreal law firm. “This fall we have been working hard on our Spanish-language content, and are excited to announce the ‘second wave’ of content focused specifically on accident attorney issues or in Spanish, ‘Abogado de Accidentes.'”
Persons who want to check out the newly updated Spanish content can start with the landing page at https://jvlawfirm.net/practice-areas/abogado-de-accidentes-automovilisticos/. The second wave of content is a complete overhaul of the language, reaching out to Spanish speakers in Brownsville and throughout the Rio Grande Valley. Should an accident victim who speak Spanish picks up the phone, he or she will be excited to find that the staff at the firm is fluent in Spanish. Indeed, the language spoken has no impact on the legal rights one has in any potential accident or personal injury lawsuit. The steps that happen, therefore, are first the accident, second the search for an aggressive attorney to fight for one’s rights, third the decision to go with an attorney who speaks Spanish. Subsequently, there are the same issues as in any litigation: the facts, the law, and aggressive representation on one’s legal rights under Texas law.
FINDING AN ‘ABOGADO DE ACCIDENTES’ IN BROWNSVILLE
Here is background on this release. It’s no surprise that many residents of the Rio Grande Valley speak Spanish as their first language. It’s also no surprise that what there are many car accidents as the Valley is a crossroads of international and domestic traffic. Thus accidents happen and in many cases the victims of these accidents speak Spanish first. Among the list of surprises: it’s no surprise that having an accident is stressful and that clients would like an attorney and staff who speak Spanish. Thus the second wave of new content on the website is a blessed relief to Spanish speakers who are looking for an “abogado de accidentes” right here in Brownsville Texas. In addition, clients in McAllen Texas can visit the McAllen attorney microsite at https://jvlawfirmmcallen.com/.
ABOUT THE VILLARREAL LAW FIRM
The law firm of Javier Villarreal offers a team of attorneys, considered among the best personal injury attorneys near Harlingen, Texas, and surrounding cities in Cameron County. Whether a person is looking for an auto or car accident attorney, a lawyer with broad experience in trucking accidents and litigation (including 18 wheelers), or a lawyer for injuries that resulted from a motorcycle, boating, or other forms of accidents (including slip and fall), the Villarreal team of attorneys can help. The attorneys fight for client rights throughout Cameron County – and are known as the top personal injury lawyers in Brownsville and Harlingen, from Los Fresnos to San Benito, and in all of South Padre Island.
