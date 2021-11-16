JOINT RELEASE:Sen. Fields, Rep. Jackson Statements on Shooting Near Aurora Central High School

DENVER, CO – Senator Rhonda Fields and Representative Dominique Jackson today released the following statements after the Aurora Police Department released information about today’s shooting in Nome Park.

Statement from Sen. Rhonda Fields (D-Aurora):

“I am devastated to learn of today’s shooting in Aurora that led to the hospitalization of six young people in our community. As a parent who lost her son to gun violence, I understand the shock and horror these parents are experiencing. No mother or father should be afraid to let their son or daughter go play at the park, attend school or go to the movie theater, yet they are forced to live in fear as gun violence continues to wreak havoc on our communities. We cannot turn a blind eye to gun violence and we cannot let more kids become a statistic. These are precious lives that must be cared for and protected. As more details unfold, I am keeping the teens and their loved ones in my thoughts and want to extend my sincerest gratitude to the first responders who tended to the scene.”

Statement from Rep. Dominique Jackson (D-Aurora):

“Today, we were alerted to the news that six students from Aurora Central High School were injured in yet another tragic act of gun violence. My heart breaks for them and their families, and I pray for their full and speedy recovery. No parent should ever have to meet their child at the hospital or pick up their student from school because of gun violence. I am grateful to the first responders, teachers and school administrators who responded to the shooting. Too many people are dying by firearms in our country. It is a public health crisis, and we should treat it with the seriousness that demands. I know our community will come together and help each other heal the pain that we all feel today.”