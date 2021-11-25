Georgia Strait Women’s Clinic, Top-rated Drug Rehab & Alcohol Treatment Centre, Announces on Animal-assisted Therapy
British Columbia, Canada
Georgia Strait Women’s Clinic is a leading treatment program in British Columbia for women focusing on alcohol, drugs, PTSD, and trauma
Helping clients recover from addiction and trauma means using every relevant therapeutic tool.”VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Georgia Strait Women’s Clinic, a top-rated drug rehab and alcohol treatment program for women in British Columbia at https://georgiastraitwomensclinic.ca/, is proud to announce a new post to their lively blog. The latest posts draws attention to animal-assisted therapy and highlights the innovative therapy options available to women at the Clinic.
“Helping clients recover from addiction and trauma means using every relevant therapeutic tool,” explained Casey Jordan, Chief Marketing Officer. “Animal-assisted therapy might seem small and insignificant, but it can be a great tool for recovery for many women. We work hard with all clients to identify the therapy methods that will get them results, especially since our clients are co-equal participants in their recovery efforts.”
Persons who are interested in learning more can visit https://georgiastraitwomensclinic.ca/animal-assisted-therapy/. That post identifies some key distinctions in animal-assisted therapy, such as a) animal-assisted activities (AAA), b) animal-assisted education (AAE), and c) animal-assisted therapy (AAT). AAT refers to the formal use of animals in a structured form of treatment therapy often in conjunction with additional, more traditional, techniques and implemented by a licensed therapist. Currently already being incorporated into treatment plans for those living with things such as stress, depression, anxiety, and PTSD, the field of AAT only continues to grow as more research takes place. Indeed, those who would like to learn more about the Clinic's approach can visit https://georgiastraitwomensclinic.ca/our-approach/, which explains the four elements of treatment: physical, psychological, social, and spiritual. In this way, the Clinic works with each and every client to create a best-in-class treatment strategy that tailors to their individual personality and values.
It should be noted that Georgia Strait serves women struggling with addiction, trauma, and addiction. Men can avail themselves of the parallel program made available by the Sunshine Coast Health Centre at https://www.sunshinecoasthealthcentre.ca/, which is a top-rated drug rehab, alcohol treatment, and PTSD/trauma program. Both are located in Powell River, British Columbia, and treat clients from throughout British Columbia such as Vancouver and Victoria but also from nearby provinces such as Alberta and even as far away as Toronto.
ABOUT GEORGIA STRAIT WOMEN'S CLINIC
Georgia Strait Women's Clinic (https://georgiastraitwomensclinic.ca/) has a philosophy of care that goes beyond just addiction to include personal transformation based on three key therapeutic principles: interpersonal relatedness, self definition (autonomy & competence), and intrinsic motivation. The Clinic offers drug rehabilitation, alcohol treatment, and therapy for trauma / PTSD in Powell River, British Columbia, Canada. The Clinic uses a treatment system based on the research of Viktor Frankl and methodology of Paul T.P. Wong, namely 'Meaning Centered Therapy'.
