55 Independent Hotels Join Stash Hotel Rewards in 2021
Stash Hotel Rewards brings one-of-a-kind independent hotels together. No two alike, and not a bland chain in the mix.
From brand-new boutiques to centuries-old revivals, the Stash Hotel Rewards network is more diverse than ever.
We’re laser-focused on adding only the most-loved hotels. We look for hotels that create an unparalleled experience and deliver on it.”PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stash Hotel Rewards announced today that fifty-five new hotels have joined its network since January. The new partners range from urban retreats to family resorts, from B&Bs to overwater bungalows and everything in between. Stash members can now earn and redeem points in Baja, the South Pacific, Midtown Manhattan, Montana, Palm Springs, the Blue Ridge Mountains, and more.
Stash, the largest point-based loyalty program for independent hotels, lets travelers earn free nights while staying at distinctive independent hotels. The character and quality of the hotels that participate in Stash are unmatched by chain-hotel programs. In fact, 94% of the newly-added hotels are rated “Excellent” on TripAdvisor.
“We’re laser-focused on adding only the most-loved hotels,” said Jeff Low, Founder of Stash Hotel Rewards. “We look for hotels that create an unparalleled experience and deliver on it."
Travelers seeking exceptional experiences at one-of-a-kind hotels can explore the Stash Hotel network, the latest additions include:
Lodge at St. Edwards State Park – Kenmore, WA: A beautifully reimagined seminary-turned-luxury hotel peacefully tucked away in a lush 326-acre forest surrounded by the region’s tech-heavy cities. From hiking trails to a holistic spa, this stunning lodge is designed to refresh its guests– body and soul.
SOVA Dallas – Dallas, TX: This new boutique hotel doesn’t just host adventurers, it actually hosts and plans the adventures too. Incorporating elements from around the world, SOVA is a celebration of the global travel community. A perfect spot to explore Dallas and beyond.
Nautilus Resort – Rarotonga, Cook Islands: Leave the real world behind and immerse yourself in the unspoiled beauty of the Cook Islands. Nautilus Resort is an eco-friendly, boutique beachfront resort set against a beautiful mountain backdrop which melts into a crystal clear lagoon.
The Silverbow Hotel | Juneau, AK: The top rated hotel in Juneau got its start as a bakery in the late 1800s. The current owners carried on that legacy as a bagel bakery, before converting it to an amenity-rich, design-centric hotel. Nestled between 3 mountains, The Silverbow Hotel's rooftop is a destination in its own right.
Travelers who prefer distinctive stays over chain hotels can join Stash for free at stashrewards.com. Stash members can discover, book, and earn free nights at one-of-a-kind independent hotels across North America. Stash points never expire, and redemption is simple, without blackout dates or category restrictions found in many chain programs. Stash partner hotels also provide members with exclusive travel deals and member-only rates. For a complete network list, visit stashrewards.com/hotels
Stash Hotel Rewards welcomed the following hotels in 2021:
4 Seasons Inn on Fall River – Estes Park, CO
4411 Inn and Suites – Michigan City, IN
7A Ranch – Wimberley, TX
Anderson Inn – Morro Bay, CA
Beach House Dewey – Dewey Beach, DE
Blossom Hotel – Houston, TX
Camp Comfort – Comfort, TX
Classen Inn – Oklahoma City, OK
Estero Inn – Morro Bay, TX
Fifty Hotel & Suites – New York, NY
Fitger's Inn – Duluth, MN
Flophouze Shipping Container Hotel – Round Top, TX
Gardens Suites Hotel – New York, NY
General Morgan Inn – Greeneville, TN
Glorietta Bay Inn – San Diego, CA
Gold-Diggers – Los Angeles, CA
Haworth Hotel – Holland, MI
Heliotrope Hotel – Bellingham, Wa
Hoffman Haus – Fredericksburg, TX
Hotel El Capitan – Van Horn, TX
Hotel Leo – Bellingham, WA
Hotel Louis – Wilson, AR
Hotel Nichols – South Haven, MI
Hotel Simone – St. Simons Island, GA
Hotel Windrow – Ellensburg, WA
Inn at Palm Springs – Palm Springs, CA
Los Colibris Casitas – Todos Santos, Mexico
Meyer Inn on Cypress Creek – Comfort, TX
Nautilus Resort – Rarotonga, Cook Islands
Old Mill Inn – Hatfield, MA
Old Ranch Inn – Palm Springs, CA
Outdoors Inn – Ponderay, ID
Pacific View Inn – San Diego, CA
Ponderosa Lodge – Estes Park, CO
Shelburne Hotel & Suites – New York, NY
SOVA Dallas – Dallas, TX
Stewart Inn – Wausau, WI
The Avalon Club – Clearwater Beach, FL
The Benjamin – New York, NY
The Darling Hotel – Visalia, CA
The Gardens Hotel – Key West, FL
The Green Bridge Inn – Red Cliff, CO
The Kimber Modern – Austin, TX
The Local – St. Augustine, FL
The Lodge at St Edward State Park – Kenmore, WA
The Pad Silverthorne – Silverthorne, CO
The Ruby Hotel and Bar – Round Rock, TX
The Silverbow Hotel – Juneau, AK
The Shoal – La Jolla Beach, CA
The Society Hotel – Bingen, WA
The Society Hotel – Portland, OR
The Vagabond Hotel – Miami, FL
The Wren – Missoula, MT
Volcano Village Estates – Volcano, HI
Wimberley Inn – Wimberley, TX
About Stash Hotel Rewards
Stash Hotel Rewards frees travelers from the uninspired offerings of existing hotel reward programs by making it easy to break free from big, bland hotel chains and stay at amazing hotels. Stash was founded on a belief in the happiness-producing power of traveling to places that convey a unique and interesting story. It’s a belief that is shared with the independent hoteliers and the independently-minded travelers the company was created to serve. Launched in May 2010, Stash has been recognized with several industry accolades including U.S. News & World Report – Best Hotel Rewards Programs, Colloquy Recognizes award, Travel Weekly Magellan award, and Hotel News Now Innovator of the Year.
