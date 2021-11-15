Canoo Selects Oklahoma for R&D, Software Development and Customer Support and Financing Centers

Canoo, a manufacturer of breakthrough electric vehicles (EVs) that are reinventing mobility, today announced it will expand its Oklahoma partnership to include new R&D, software development and customer support and financing centers. The investments are expected to bring at least 700 additional high paying jobs to the state.

“Oklahoma is fast emerging as a premier location for global innovation, supported by a commited and inspiring group of businesses, family, educational and government leaders,” said Tony Aquila, Investor, Chairman and CEO, Canoo, Inc. “These transformational partnerships have helped build a skilled workforce and excellent research universities, making Oklahoma the right place to develop cutting edge software for our total EV solutions.”

Canoo is driving innovation in vehicle design, engineering and software development. Located in Tulsa, the R&D and software centers will support technology advances and spearhead development of proprietary software that improves vehicle safety and efficiency for customers. The customer support and financing center also will be located in Oklahoma.

“I am pleased Canoo continues to recognize Oklahoma is the right location to expand its operations and create hundreds of additional high paying jobs for our citizens,” Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt said. “Canoo Chairman and CEO Tony Aquila continues to be a great partner as we diversify Oklahoma’s economy and grow our footprint as a destination for global innovation.”

Today’s announcement builds on Canoo’s strong existing partnership with Oklahoma. In June 2021, Canoo announced Oklahoma as the site for its U.S. manufacturing facility. That facility will create an estimated 2,000 high paying jobs.

“We have been working closely with Tony and the entire team at Canoo in the months since they made their announcement to locate their initial U.S. manufacturing facility at the Mid-America Industrial Park in Pryor, OK,” said Scott Mueller, Oklahoma’s Secretary of Commerce and Workforce Development. “This additional investment demonstrates their commitment to Oklahoma and the highly capable workforce we have to offer. Canoo has been instrumental in helping us work with their supplier network to continue the momentum Oklahoma has been demonstrating to beome a hub for America’s electric vehicle industry.”

About Canoo Canoo’s mission is to bring EVs to Everyone. The company has developed breakthrough electric vehicles that are reinventing the automotive landscape with bold innovations in design, pioneering technologies, and a unique business model that spans the full lifecycle of the vehicle. Distinguished by its experienced team from leading technology and automotive companies – Canoo has designed a modular electric platform purpose-built to deliver maximum vehicle interior space that is customizable across all owners in the vehicle lifecycle to support a wide range of vehicle applications for consumers and businesses. Canoo has offices in California and Texas.