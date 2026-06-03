Oklahoma Commerce Veteran with 22 Years of Service at the Agency Selected as New Executive Director of Community Outreach and Revitalization Enterprise (CORE)

Today, the Oklahoma Department of Commerce announced that Jon Chiappe will serve as the new Executive Director of the Oklahoma Office of Community Outreach and Revitalization Enterprise (CORE). In 2024, legislation was passed creating both CORE and the office of Economic Development, Growth and Expansion (EDGE) at the Department of Commerce.

“No one understands the Oklahoma Department of Commerce and our missions better than Jon Chiappe,” said Oklahoma Commerce CEO John Budd. “Jon was a key figure in designing the Public Private Partnership (P3) program at Commerce because he has a passion for helping communities across the state invest in themselves. Jon is one of the most respected economic developers in Oklahoma, and I can’t imagine a better person for the job.”

Jon joined Commerce in 2004 and most recently served as Chief Program and Partner Advisor. He has worked directly with legislative leaders to create infrastructure tools for communities and military installations, develop resources for public colleges, universities and CareerTechs to expand workforce training, and establish a program for Main Street communities to invest in placemaking infrastructure. He also represents the Department on the Incentive Evaluation Commission and has contributed to the development of legislative language related to state incentive programs.

“I’m humbled and honored to continue serving Oklahoma in this new role,” said Chiappe. “Heather Turner did an outstanding job leading CORE, and I look forward to building on that success. As a native Oklahoman who has spent more than two decades at Commerce, I’m committed to making Oklahoma not only a place where businesses can grow and thrive, but also a place where people want to live and raise a family.”

Prior to joining the Oklahoma Department of Commerce, Jon served as an economist focused on rural economic development in western Oklahoma at the Center for Economic & Business Development at Southwestern Oklahoma State University in Weatherford. He holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from Oklahoma State University and an MBA from Midwestern State University in Wichita Falls, Texas.