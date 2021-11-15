Updated with Video: Suspects Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) Offense: 4500 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District seek the public’s assistance in identifying suspects in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) offense that occurred on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, in the 4500 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 7:08 am, members of the Second District responded to the listed location for the report of a stabbing. Upon arrival, members located an adult male suffering from apparent lacerations. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries.

The suspects were captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos and video below:

https://youtu.be/fiS7SDAW3mk

Anyone who can identify these individuals or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.