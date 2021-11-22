Silicon Valley Institute Announces New Bay Area Hair Transplant Reviews to Reach Milestone
Silicon Valley Hair Institute is proud to announce new positive hair transplant reviews on social media.
We are very proud to see new five-star hair transplant reviews about our clinic on online review sites. There are now over twenty reviews on Google and over thirty on Facebook.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Silicon Valley Hair Institute, a best-in-class hair restoration clinic serving Bay Area residents at https://siliconvalleyhairinstitute.com/, is proud to announce new hair transplant review milestones on social media. Recent posts share positive patient experiences and high ratings on Yelp, Google, and Facebook.
"We are very proud to see new five-star hair transplant reviews about our clinic on online review sites. There are now over twenty reviews on Google and over thirty on Facebook," explained Miguel Canales, MD. "The reviews are very thoughtful, we try to be the best hair transplant clinic in the Bay Area one patient at a time, and we appreciate the positive feedback."
The Bay Area community can review new Yelp posts for Silicon Valley Hair Institute at https://www.yelp.com/biz/silicon-valley-hair-institute-foster-city. On the platform, women and men share hair transplant reviews concerning one of the best hair restoration clinics in Silicon Valley. Posts cover procedures such as laser hair therapy, hairline lowering surgery, and hair transplants. Interested persons can go to the website page listing as well to read more reviews about its hair loss treatments at https://siliconvalleyhairinstitute.com/reviews/.
On that page, patients have posted many new, five-star hair transplant reviews about Dr. Miguel Canales and the clinic team. SVHI is located in Foster City and serves Bay Area cities like Palo Alto, San Jose, Cupertino, and Willow Glen. The clinic manages robotic hair FUE/FUT surgery using the ARTAS system. Various hair transplant treatments include the following: eyebrow transplants, and women's hair loss protocols. The Bay Area community can find more information about hair transplant options at https://siliconvalleyhairinstitute.com/hair-transplant/.
TOP HAIR TRANSPLANT REVIEWS VALIDATE PATIENT EXPERIENCES IN THE BAY AREA
Here is the background on this release. Thinning hair can be an emotional experience for both men and women. Reviewing the stories of people who found answers to hair loss may help an individual struggling to do the same. Social media could be the first place a person goes to learn about hair transplantation experiences. Stories about receding hairlines or the embarrassment of thinning hair might be relatable. Positive experiences with a professional hair loss clinic could shed light on what to expect. A listing of five-star hair transplant reviews could validate people's concerns seeking solutions for thinning hair and how to move forward.
ABOUT THE SILICON VALLEY HAIR INSTITUTE
Silicon Valley Hair Institute (http://siliconvalleyhairinstitute.com/), under the leadership of top-rated California hair transplant surgeon Dr. Miguel Canales - is one of the best robotic hair transplant clinics in the San Francisco Bay Area. Dr. Canales provides both the FUT (FUT (Follicular Unit Transplant at http://siliconvalleyhairinstitute.com/fut-surgery/) and FUE hair transplant (Follicular Unit Extraction at http://siliconvalleyhairinstitute.com/fue-hair-transplant/) procedures. Dr. Canales is a top-rated hair transplant specialist for Bay Area residents. The Silicon Valley Hair Institute specializes in hair loss and hair restoration needs in San Francisco, San Jose, and the Silicon Valley Peninsula (Sunnyvale, Mountain View, Palo Alto, Los Altos, Menlo-Atherton, Redwood City, and beyond.). Dr. Canales also specializes in aesthetic hair restoration for females seeking eyebrow transplantation or hairline advancements.
