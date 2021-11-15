Inslee issues update to proclamation requiring vaccination verification for large events
Story
Today Gov. Jay Inslee issued a technical update to the large events vaccination verification Proclamation 21-16.
The update adds a QR code made available by the Department of Health to the list of acceptable forms of proof of full vaccination against COVID-19. No other changes were made.
This proclamation goes into effect at 12:01 am on November 15, 2021.
Read the full proclamation here.
