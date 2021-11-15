Submit Release
Inslee issues update to proclamation requiring vaccination verification for large events

Story 

Today Gov. Jay Inslee issued a technical update to the large events vaccination verification Proclamation 21-16.

The update adds a QR code made available by the Department of Health to the list of acceptable forms of proof of full vaccination against COVID-19. No other changes were made.

This proclamation goes into effect at 12:01 am on November 15, 2021.

Read the full proclamation here.

