Japanese Gift Idea: Kigumi Wooden Art Replica Castles
The greatest Japanese architecture is now available in wooden kits for model buildersTORRANCE, CA, USA, November 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ever thought of building a castle? Not of beach sand, much less of stone, but of wood in the tradition of the towering keeps of feudal Japan? Well, you can do it now – at least in miniature. Four of Japan’s most famous samurai castles – Himeji, Osaka, Matsumoto and Kumamoto castles - are ready for the avid model builder with Kigumi Wooden Art kits.
Snapping together one of these fairly intricate replicas requires some patience and dexterity, but it can be completed easily in a day. Instructions are in clearly written English. The two classic castles now available to ship - Himeji and Osaka - are each comprised of several hundred pieces of die cut wood. Unlike plastic models, all the pieces snap together, requiring no glue.
For students of Japanese history, anime fans or wooden model lovers, these kits offer a great way to spend a rainy day not staring at a smartphone or computer screen. Once assembled, they make a fine display or conversation piece. With a little paint and imagination (and skill with a fine-tipped brush) they can be turned into sparkling replicas of Himeji Castle, the UNESCO world heritage site, Osaka Castle, of Shogun fame, or Matsumoto castle, the towering redoubt in snowy Nagano. There are endless possibilities for the creative use of these fine replicas.
Japan’s historical wooden architecture is in a class of its own, and with Kigumi Wooden Art Kits teenagers and older can build models of many of the country’s classic works, including the Temple of the Golden Pavilion and the Great Pagoda of Nara.
Price: $99.00 each
Available online at: https://yagiselect.com/
For business inquiries please contact: info@yagiusa.com
Scott Brause
Yagi USA, Inc.
+1 310-488-2799
email us here