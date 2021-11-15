Kidini Karate Team Adventures: See Smell World
Kidini Adventure learning about masks and COVID-19, the team finds themselves in the unfamiliar land , surrounded by colors, floating words, and eerie silence.
“I have to say that I love the Kidini Bully Prevention and Child Safety program. My daughter was engaged in the program from the minute we started the book.”CLAYMONT, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kidini Karate Team Adventures: See Smell World By Michael Ray Graves
In Michael Ray Graves’s Kidini Karate Team Adventures: See Smell World (October 18, 2021), the Kidini Karate team finds themselves yet again embarking on an adventure, this time to a mysterious place called See Smell World. After learning about coronavirus COVID-19, the team finds themselves in the unfamiliar land of See Smell World, surrounded by bright colors, floating words, and eerie silence. Each team member employs their own special skill in an attempt to get the whole group home, though they soon realize that working individually doesn’t seem to be working. The Kidini Karate team must work together to stay calm, practice kindness, and support one another to get out of the strange and scary See Smell World.
Graves has been a dedicated bullying prevention advocate for over 25 years. As a USA Karate Hall of Fame member and bullying prevention tutor, Graves seeks to teach children how to process their feelings through karate. With the Kidini Karate Team Adventures series, Graves aims to continue sharing his wisdom outside of the karate studio with fun stories that children and parents alike can relate to and enjoy.
Beautiful and comforting, Kidini Karate Team Adventures: See Smell World is a gentle and honest reminder that the way forward during difficult times is rooted in love and support. Graves is available for interviews, Q&As and bylined articles and can discuss/write on topics including but not limited to:
● How practicing physical skills can help children build emotional and mental skills
● How to help your child focus on the positive when negative things are happening around them
● Anti-bullying and bullying prevention – what parents can do to help their children
● The importance of connecting with your child through reading
Praise for the Kidini Bully Prevention and Child Safety Program
“This is one of the best, if not the best, programs we have ever reviewed. If you’re struggling to find a way to teach the important lessons, purchase the Kidini Bully Prevention and Child Safety program to help you start the conversation and take steps in the direction to help keep your children safe.”
- Family Magazine
“I have to say that I love the Kidini Bully Prevention and Child Safety program. My daughter was engaged in the program from the minute we started the book. Though the creators of Kidini recommend teaching one lesson at a time, my daughter could not wait and wanted to do the whole program at once. I see this as a resource we will revisit many times over the coming years.”
- Home School Association
“This is a really nice educational tool for teaching children to learn how to act and react to situations that all parents dread. I definitely highly recommend it… My daughter enjoyed the cards and following the stories of the different characters while learning valuable safety lessons... Every caring parent and organization should own this product for their children.”
- Mom’s Best Award
MICHAEL RAY GRAVES was inducted into the USA KARATE Hall of Fame and the Action Martial Arts Hall of Fame. He has been tutoring parents and children about bully prevention and child safety for over 25 years. Michael also produced Karate Box and KoBu Power, and has been seen on CNN, ABC, CBS, Comcast, and Nickelodeon. He has also been featured in Shape, Edge, Oxygen, Nick Jr., The Miami Herald, Forbes, The Philadelphia Inquirer, and Delaware Today.
For more information, please visit www.kidini.com, or connect with Michael Ray Graves on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.
Kidini Karate Team Adventures: See Smell World was released nationwide on October 18, 2021 and can be ordered on Amazon.
