UPG Sustainability celebrates applicants from over 130 countries
#UPGSustainability celebrates applications from over 130 countries, with 6 weeks to go to Class of 2022 deadline.
The most amazing thing in this program is that it knows no geographical boundaries, and with the training the participants become part of a really global community.”GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, November 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With 6 weeks to go, #UPGSustainability celebrates applications from over 130 countries. #UPGSustainability Leadership is the world’s largest and most comprehensive sustainability leadership training for young adults.
— Rodrigo Nunes, Program Manager and #UPGSustainability Leader
#UPGSustainability Leadership mobilises people and organisations to support positive citizen leadership on sustainability. It’s flagship activity is a free programme that trains young leaders to become ambassadors and warriors for a better world. It includes an intensive 9-week training programme, year-long support and a pilgrimage to Hurricane Island in the USA. First, applicants need to do enough to chosen for the program and it is all about demonstrating motivation.
For the Class of 2022, UPG Sustainability Leadership is committed to training at least 500 young leaders from 100 countries. The 2022 target is to receive applications from at least 125 countries. With 6 weeks to go, this target has been surpassed with over 3,200 applications received from over 130 countries and territories. 15 November marks the deadline for Wave 1 applicants who have a stronger chance of success. Those who miss this deadline may still apply by the final deadline of 31 December 2021.
“It is mind blowing to imagine that all over the world young people are engaged in designing and implementing projects related to the similar challenges in different communities. Being the manager for #UPGSustainability Leadership Programme has completely changed my perspective on the global impact generated by many small local actions. The most amazing thing in this program is that it knows no geographical boundaries, and with the training the participants become part of a really global community.” Rodrigo Nunes, Program Manager and #UPGSustainability Leader.
Candidates that apply by 15 November 2021 have priority in the selection with special seats saved for those who are part of UPG Community or are nominated by local organisations.
To learn more and apply for the 2022 cohort visit: https://upglive.org/UPGSustainability. Applications are free and submitted directly on the UPG Sustainability Leadership website by midnight Geneva time (CET) on 31 December 2021. The selection will be finalised at the end of January 2021.
About United People Global: UPG is a community that encourages and enables people to make the world a better place. UPG believes that all people have the power and the responsibility to participate in making the world a better place. The work of this global community is facilitated by United People Global Foundation, an independent not-for-profit organisation based in Geneva, Switzerland. UPG is not a political or religious organisation.
