Charlotte, North Carolina Woman Embarks on a Mission to Teach 1 Million Women How to Tell their Stories

I do not want to live in a world where women feel unseen and unheard. We have all seen what that does to families and to a nation.”CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA , UNITED STATES , November 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Story strategist, Shereese Floyd, is the creator of Become the Greatest Story Ever Told - Making a Memoir, a storytelling journal that helps women get their stories and experiences out of their heads and into the world where it can make a difference. Become the Greatest Story Ever Told - Making a Memoir was designed to help women lean into their experiences to put them on a path of self-discovery.
According to McKinsey & Company, Women in the Workplace 2021 report, the state of women hangs in the balance in the wake of an ongoing pandemic. Additionally, Gusto reports women are also leading the charge in quitting their jobs during the Great Resignation. Women more than ever are searching for meaning in their lives — much of that meaning comes from understanding what they have already triumphed over and powered through.
Floyd is on a mission to help one million women tell their stories and to see themselves in a way they have only dared dream with the help of her storytelling journal which not only helps women see the power of their stories but also shows them how to connect their purpose and their paychecks.
Become the Greatest Story Ever Told - Making a Memoir includes:
* 200+ story prompts
* Guided audio coaching
* Storyboards and doodle notes
* Instruction on how to use the story
* Bonus Content
* Facebook Community
Floyd says, “I do not want to live in a world where women feel unseen and unheard. We have all seen what that does to families and to a nation. When women don’t feel validated, we set ourselves up to act out through that pain. Our stories have the power to heal ourselves first and then others.”
Become the Greatest Story Ever Told - Making a Memoir takes women on a journey from their home life into their heart life, from childhood through adulthood. It’s designed to get women to uncover patterns, thoughts, and belief systems and to identify how those things are showing up in your life. It’s an exploration through themes like self-doubt, self-confidence, self-esteem, pride, love, healing, and more.
“Your story will either shape you or destroy you because you are the stories you tell yourself,” says Floyd. “Your story affects every decision and action that you make. Your story is the manifestation of your choices. Seeing your story come to life on the page of the journal can help you start telling a story that truly changes your reality. If you want to remember what you are capable of, you have to remind yourself of what you have already done,” she concludes.
Become the Greatest Story Every Told - Making a Memoir is available for pre-order and will ship in time for Christmas. The journal comes packaged as a gift because your story has always been a gift to the world. Order now at makingamemoir.com.
About The Witness My Life Company
The Witness My Life Company provides storytelling products and services to amplify marginalized voices. Our single mission is to bring the world together one story at a time and to provide opportunities for people to S.E.E. (support, education, encourage) each other in order to get to a place of mutual respect and understanding. We believe story is the one way to bring the world together.
