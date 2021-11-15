Appellate Judicial Commission seeks applicants for Crandall vacancy on Court of Appeals, Eastern District

15 March 2005

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Appellate Judicial Commission now is accepting applications for the position of Judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, to fill the vacancy due to the resignation of Judge William H. Crandall, Jr., who is retiring effective March 31, 2005.

Applications will be received until 5 p.m. Friday, April 15, 2005. The Commission will meet Monday and Tuesday, April 25 and 26, 2005, at the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, in the Wainwright State Office Building in St. Louis, Missouri, to conduct interviews and to select a panel of three applicants for submission to the Governor.

The Missouri Constitution requires that a Judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals be at least 30 years old, licensed to practice law in Missouri, a citizen of the United States for at least 15 years, and a qualified voter of Missouri for at least nine years next preceding selection.