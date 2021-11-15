Sen. Schwank to Host Telephone Town Hall on Fraud

Reading, PA – November 15 – State Sen. Judy Schwank (D-11th district) will host a telephone town hall on Thursday, November 18 at 7 P.M. on fraud prevention.

The event will give constituents an opportunity to ask questions they may have about how to protect themselves from credit card scams, identity theft and other common schemes.

Guests will include:

Lucas Miller, Pennsylvania State Inspector General

John Adams, Berks County District Attorney

Sarah E. Frasch, Chief Deputy Attorney General and Director of the Bureau of Consumer Protection

To sign up for the telephone town hall or submit a question, visit www.senatorschwank.com/telephone-townhall. You can also sign up to attend by texting SENSCHWANK to 833-898-5483.

For more information, please call 610-929-2151.