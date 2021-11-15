Submit Release
News Search

There were 853 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,660 in the last 365 days.

Sen. Schwank to Host Telephone Town Hall on Fraud

Telephone Town Hall - Preventing Fraud

Reading, PA – November 15 – State Sen. Judy Schwank (D-11th district) will host a telephone town hall on Thursday, November 18 at 7 P.M. on fraud prevention.

The event will give constituents an opportunity to ask questions they may have about how to protect themselves from credit card scams, identity theft and other common schemes. 

Guests will include:

  • Lucas Miller, Pennsylvania State Inspector General
  • John Adams, Berks County District Attorney
  • Sarah E. Frasch, Chief Deputy Attorney General and Director of the Bureau of Consumer Protection

To sign up for the telephone town hall or submit a question, visit www.senatorschwank.com/telephone-townhall. You can also sign up to attend by texting SENSCHWANK to 833-898-5483.

For more information, please call 610-929-2151. 

You just read:

Sen. Schwank to Host Telephone Town Hall on Fraud

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.