Who is Erie Ave? Everything to know about the Legendz of the Streetz Tour & Roll Up Fest Rapper

Photo of Legendz of the Streetz Tour and Roll Up Fest rapper, Erie Ave.

Rapper Erie Ave is making waves by landing a spot to perform at the Roll Up Fest in California and the Legendz of the Streetz Tour which was extended into 2022.

MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- If you have been keeping up with the Legendz of the Streetz Tour, then you have caught sight of rapper Erie Ave performing on the same stage as rap moguls Rick Ross, Jeezy, Gucci Mane, 2 Chainz, Fabolous, Lil Kim, and Trina.Through performing his high-energy single “ 100 ”, Erie Ave has managed to win the hearts of people within the crowds and respect from many rap legends in the industry.Now, you may be wondering who this emerging rap artist is on tour with Rick Ross and Jeezy, and how did he get here?Born in Congo and raised in Adelphi, MD, off of Erie Street and 20th Ave, Erie Ave discovered his love for music as a teenager after losing his brother, Djafar Nzeza, from a fatal stabbing in his lungs which caused his brother to drown in his blood. After losing his brother, his family left the United States to live in Dubai, where Erie Ave became heavily involved in the rap scene and performing across the Dubai area. He continued performing once he got back to the US as well.“When I first started doing music in the DMV, I was blessed to land a gig where I was hosting and performing for a concert and battle series called ‘The Underground Warz’,” said Erie Ave. “Shout out to 20Bello for that... That platform really helped me build the confidence I possess today.”After coming back to the US, he also dug into his family’s business and assisted his sister, Anifa Mvuemba, in building the iconic black-owned luxury brand known as Hanifa, which has organically gained support from A-list celebrities such as Tracee Ellis Ross, Sarah Jessica Parker, Mary J. Blige, Gabrielle Union, and Zendaya.Now that his family’s business is beyond successful, Erie Ave is making time to invest in his personal goals in relation to his music career. One of his many successes on his journey is, of course, having the opportunity to perform on the Legendz of the Streetz Tour.“I was called to go to Atlanta for a meeting with Rap Plug Live, which Rick Ross is partnered with. The meeting went so well that the next day I ended up doing a showcase in Atlanta which was really dope,” said Erie Ave. “I was grinding and putting in the necessary work, and when it was time to go on tour I received a personal invitation from the CEO of Rap Plug Live, Branden Criss. It was so exciting to receive his call.”While on tour, he has been keeping busy with making new music and recently released a new song titled “ Forgive Me ”, in which he asks for God’s forgiveness for his past mistakes.“‘Forgive me' is one of those records where I didn’t have to think to write it, it just came to me. Being a God fearing man, it was very important for me to repent through my music and influence others as well. No one is perfect, but I believe that we were all born in sin. So with that being said, it’s important to pray and repent”.New doors are continuously opening up for Erie Ave, which includes having the opportunity to perform at an upcoming Roll Up Fest in Adelanto, CA, from November 27 - 28, 2021. The festival will give Erie Ave a platform to perform amongst big names such as Wiz Khalifa, TY$, Shenseea, and more.Erie Ave is also a proud father, philanthropist, and business owner of the brand Before The Deal. You can catch Erie Ave performing on the Legend of the Streetz Tour which has been extended throughout the first half of 2022, and follow Erie Ave on Instagram @Erie_Ave to stay updated on upcoming events and music releases.

Forgive Me by Erie Ave