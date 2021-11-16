Palmetto Counseling is Expanding to Fort Mill
Palmetto Counseling is proud to open their doors to new & existing patients at their newest location in Fort Mill, SC.FORT MILL, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Palmetto Counseling is thrilled to open the doors of their new Fort Mill location to existing, and new patients. Palmetto Counseling's team of fully licensed therapists are looking forward to better serving the surrounding Charlotte metro area. In addition to mental health counseling, Palmetto Counseling now offers psychiatric medication management services at both their Rock Hill & Fort Mill locations.
As a welcome to the community & to celebrate their new location, Palmetto Counseling will host an Open House on November 19th. The Fort Mill Open House will be a time to recognize and thank the dedicated team of therapists for all they have done and continually do to serve Palmetto Counseling's patients. Palmetto Counseling's Open House (private/invitation only) event will serve as a celebration and projection of the impact they strive to make in Fort Mill & the surrounding communities.
Palmetto Counseling is honored to welcome these new clinicians to their team:
- Becca Merli, Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner (PMHNP-BC)
- Lynn Roberts, Licensed Professional Counselor (LPC)
- Rebecca Gray, Licensed Professional Counselor (LPC)
- Skye Critchley, Licensed Independent Social Worker - Clinical Practice (LISW-CP)
- Althilia Moore, Licensed Professional Counselor (LPC)
Palmetto Counseling, Fort Mill Open House (private/invitation only) :
- Friday, November 19, 2021, 6 pm - 8 pm
- Welcome Speech & PCC Staff Introductions: 7 pm
- 100 Stone Village Drive, Suite 206 & 212, Fort Mill, SC 29708
To assist with social distancing, this will be a 'Drop In' event so attendees can come anytime that is convenient. The event is being planned as an invitation-only to limit the number of attendees.
RSVP to 803-547-7120 or info@pccrh.com
Palmetto Counseling & Consulting Services, LLC is an award-winning practice serving patients through Rock Hill, SC, and Charlotte, NC.
Visit their website to learn more about Palmetto Counseling's services.
