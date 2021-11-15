Submit Release
Hoyer Unveils Dome Watch 4.0, Furthering Transparency and Innovation in the House of Representatives

WASHINGTON, DC – Today, House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released a new version of his Dome Watch app, which provides users with live news and Floor updates from the House of Representatives.  Dome Watch 4.0 now includes expanded access to the House’s legislative agenda and a range of archived footage from House committees.  The update is now available for public download on iOS and Android devices.   

“I’m pleased to announce Dome Watch 4.0, the latest version of my app, which continues to advance technological innovation in the House of Representatives,” said Leader Hoyer. “This update provides exciting new functions that increase accessibility and transparency in Congress.  Dome Watch is a vital tool for anyone — including Members of Congress, their staff, the press, and the public — who wishes to follow the Floor activity of the House of Representatives and stay fully up to date with latest legislative developments.”   

Click here to watch Leader Hoyer announce Dome Watch 4.0, which includes the following new features:  
  • A timeline function with up-to-date information on the House schedule, including anticipated first and last votes of the day. 
  • Committee videos assembled for the first time in a single location, with live alerts for new videos. 
  • Access to archived footage and markups from every House committee. 
  • A fully rebuilt user interface and code base using Google’s Flutter toolkit.  
Today’s updates are in addition to Dome Watch’s popular existing features, including: 
  • Real-time, HD video streams of the House Floor when the House is in session. 
  • Notification icons that allow users to identify quickly whether the House will be voting on legislation on a given day, if the House Floor is active, or if the House is currently voting. 
  • Live vote information, including time remaining for votes and a live vote-count with party breakdown.  
  • Floor updates and daily/weekly schedule alerts with customizable notifications. 
  • An up-to-date House vote calendar with an iCal subscription option.  
  • A jobs board for those looking to find the latest employment opportunities in House Democratic offices.  
  • Custom notifications so users can control what updates they receive from the app. 
Dome Watch was designed and developed by the Majority Leader’s Office.  It has been downloaded over 90,000 times since its June 2015 launch, and it currently has over 7,000 regular and active users, including most Democratic Members of Congress and staff.  Click to download Dome Watch 4.0 from the App Store for iOS or Google Play for Android.  

