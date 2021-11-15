Hoyer Unveils Dome Watch 4.0, Furthering Transparency and Innovation in the House of Representatives

“I’m pleased to announce Dome Watch 4.0, the latest version of my app, which continues to advance technological innovation in the House of Representatives,” said Leader Hoyer. “This update provides exciting new functions that increase accessibility and transparency in Congress. Dome Watch is a vital tool for anyone — including Members of Congress, their staff, the press, and the public — who wishes to follow the Floor activity of the House of Representatives and stay fully up to date with latest legislative developments.”

A timeline function with up-to-date information on the House schedule, including anticipated first and last votes of the day.

with up-to-date information on the House schedule, including anticipated first and last votes of the day. Committee videos assembled for the first time in a single location, with live alerts for new videos.

assembled for the first time in a single location, with live alerts for new videos. Access to archived footage and markups from every House committee.

from every House committee. A fully rebuilt user interface and code base using Google’s Flutter toolkit.

Real-time, HD video streams of the House Floor when the House is in session.

of the House Floor when the House is in session. Notification icons that allow users to identify quickly whether the House will be voting on legislation on a given day, if the House Floor is active, or if the House is currently voting.

that allow users to identify quickly whether the House will be voting on legislation on a given day, if the House Floor is active, or if the House is currently voting. Live vote information , including time remaining for votes and a live vote-count with party breakdown.

, including time remaining for votes and a live vote-count with party breakdown. Floor updates and daily/weekly schedule alerts with customizable notifications.

with customizable notifications. An up-to-date House vote calendar with an iCal subscription option.

with an iCal subscription option. A jobs board for those looking to find the latest employment opportunities in House Democratic offices.

for those looking to find the latest employment opportunities in House Democratic offices. Custom notifications so users can control what updates they receive from the app.