Submit Release
News Search

There were 686 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,492 in the last 365 days.

89 Michigan water systems awarded national fluoridation quality award

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Nov. 15, 2021

CONTACT: Chelsea Wuth, 517-241-2112

LANSING, Mich. - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced today that 89 water systems have been awarded a Water Fluoridation Quality Award from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Fluoridation is the adjustment of fluoride in the water to a level that is optimal for preventing tooth decay. It has been recognized by CDC as one of 10 great public health achievements of the 20th century. CDC recommends water fluoridation as a safe, effective, and inexpensive method of preventing decay. According to the CDC, savings for communities ranged from $1.10 to $135 for every $1 invested. 

The award recognizes those communities that maintained a consistent level of optimally fluoridated water throughout calendar year 2020. A total of 1,292 water systems in 28 states received the award including the following Michigan systems:

 

Adrian

Jonesville

Albion

K I Sawyer

Alpena

Kalamazoo

Baraga

Lake Bella Vista

Battle Creek - Verona System

Lake Odessa

Bay Area Water System

Linden

Belding

Lowell

Benton Harbor

Ludington

Benton Township

Manchester

Big Rapids

Manistique

Blissfield

Marshall

Bridgman

Mason

Brighton

Menominee Water Department

Brooklyn

MHOG Sewer & Water Authority

Buchanan

Michigan State University

Carson City

Midland

Cassopolis

Milford

Charlotte

Monroe

Clare

Mt. Pleasant

Dexter

Munising

East Lansing Meridian Township Water Authority

Muskegon Heights

East Jordan

Negaunee-Ishpeming Authority

Eaton Rapids

New Buffalo

Elk Rapids

Niles

Escanaba Water Department

Northwest Ottawa Water Treatment Plant

Fenton

Norway

Fremont

Otsego

Genesee County Water System

Parchment

Gladstone Water Department

Plainfield Township

Grand Ledge

Plainwell

Grand Rapids

Saginaw

Gratiot Area Water Authority

Sault Ste Marie

Grayling

South Lyon

Great Lakes Water Authority

Sparta

Greenville

St Ignace

Grosse Pointe Farms

St Johns

Harbor Springs

St Joseph

Hartford

Standish

Hastings

Summit Township

Hillsdale

Tecumseh

Holland Board of Public Works

Traverse City

Howell

Wakefield

Huron Shore Regional Utility Authority

Wayland

Ionia

Wyoming

Jackson

 

 

"Michigan consistently exceeds the Healthy People 2030 target of 77.1% of the population on a fluoridated public water supply," said Dr. Alexis Travis, senior deputy director for MDHHS Public Health Administration. "These awards from the CDC recognize Michigan's commitment to community water fluoridation, which is the most cost effective and efficient way of preventing tooth decay throughout one's lifetime and benefits all residents."

For more information about community water fluorination, visit the CDC website.

# # #

You just read:

89 Michigan water systems awarded national fluoridation quality award

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.