89 Michigan water systems awarded national fluoridation quality award

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Nov. 15, 2021

CONTACT: Chelsea Wuth, 517-241-2112

LANSING, Mich. - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced today that 89 water systems have been awarded a Water Fluoridation Quality Award from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Fluoridation is the adjustment of fluoride in the water to a level that is optimal for preventing tooth decay. It has been recognized by CDC as one of 10 great public health achievements of the 20th century. CDC recommends water fluoridation as a safe, effective, and inexpensive method of preventing decay. According to the CDC, savings for communities ranged from $1.10 to $135 for every $1 invested.

The award recognizes those communities that maintained a consistent level of optimally fluoridated water throughout calendar year 2020. A total of 1,292 water systems in 28 states received the award including the following Michigan systems:

Adrian Jonesville Albion K I Sawyer Alpena Kalamazoo Baraga Lake Bella Vista Battle Creek - Verona System Lake Odessa Bay Area Water System Linden Belding Lowell Benton Harbor Ludington Benton Township Manchester Big Rapids Manistique Blissfield Marshall Bridgman Mason Brighton Menominee Water Department Brooklyn MHOG Sewer & Water Authority Buchanan Michigan State University Carson City Midland Cassopolis Milford Charlotte Monroe Clare Mt. Pleasant Dexter Munising East Lansing Meridian Township Water Authority Muskegon Heights East Jordan Negaunee-Ishpeming Authority Eaton Rapids New Buffalo Elk Rapids Niles Escanaba Water Department Northwest Ottawa Water Treatment Plant Fenton Norway Fremont Otsego Genesee County Water System Parchment Gladstone Water Department Plainfield Township Grand Ledge Plainwell Grand Rapids Saginaw Gratiot Area Water Authority Sault Ste Marie Grayling South Lyon Great Lakes Water Authority Sparta Greenville St Ignace Grosse Pointe Farms St Johns Harbor Springs St Joseph Hartford Standish Hastings Summit Township Hillsdale Tecumseh Holland Board of Public Works Traverse City Howell Wakefield Huron Shore Regional Utility Authority Wayland Ionia Wyoming Jackson

"Michigan consistently exceeds the Healthy People 2030 target of 77.1% of the population on a fluoridated public water supply," said Dr. Alexis Travis, senior deputy director for MDHHS Public Health Administration. "These awards from the CDC recognize Michigan's commitment to community water fluoridation, which is the most cost effective and efficient way of preventing tooth decay throughout one's lifetime and benefits all residents."

For more information about community water fluorination, visit the CDC website.

# # #