89 Michigan water systems awarded national fluoridation quality award
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Nov. 15, 2021
CONTACT: Chelsea Wuth, 517-241-2112
LANSING, Mich. - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced today that 89 water systems have been awarded a Water Fluoridation Quality Award from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Fluoridation is the adjustment of fluoride in the water to a level that is optimal for preventing tooth decay. It has been recognized by CDC as one of 10 great public health achievements of the 20th century. CDC recommends water fluoridation as a safe, effective, and inexpensive method of preventing decay. According to the CDC, savings for communities ranged from $1.10 to $135 for every $1 invested.
The award recognizes those communities that maintained a consistent level of optimally fluoridated water throughout calendar year 2020. A total of 1,292 water systems in 28 states received the award including the following Michigan systems:
|
Adrian
|
Jonesville
|
Albion
|
K I Sawyer
|
Alpena
|
Kalamazoo
|
Baraga
|
Lake Bella Vista
|
Battle Creek - Verona System
|
Lake Odessa
|
Bay Area Water System
|
Linden
|
Belding
|
Lowell
|
Benton Harbor
|
Ludington
|
Benton Township
|
Manchester
|
Big Rapids
|
Manistique
|
Blissfield
|
Marshall
|
Bridgman
|
Mason
|
Brighton
|
Menominee Water Department
|
Brooklyn
|
MHOG Sewer & Water Authority
|
Buchanan
|
Michigan State University
|
Carson City
|
Midland
|
Cassopolis
|
Milford
|
Charlotte
|
Monroe
|
Clare
|
Mt. Pleasant
|
Dexter
|
Munising
|
East Lansing Meridian Township Water Authority
|
Muskegon Heights
|
East Jordan
|
Negaunee-Ishpeming Authority
|
Eaton Rapids
|
New Buffalo
|
Elk Rapids
|
Niles
|
Escanaba Water Department
|
Northwest Ottawa Water Treatment Plant
|
Fenton
|
Norway
|
Fremont
|
Otsego
|
Genesee County Water System
|
Parchment
|
Gladstone Water Department
|
Plainfield Township
|
Grand Ledge
|
Plainwell
|
Grand Rapids
|
Saginaw
|
Gratiot Area Water Authority
|
Sault Ste Marie
|
Grayling
|
South Lyon
|
Great Lakes Water Authority
|
Sparta
|
Greenville
|
St Ignace
|
Grosse Pointe Farms
|
St Johns
|
Harbor Springs
|
St Joseph
|
Hartford
|
Standish
|
Hastings
|
Summit Township
|
Hillsdale
|
Tecumseh
|
Holland Board of Public Works
|
Traverse City
|
Howell
|
Wakefield
|
Huron Shore Regional Utility Authority
|
Wayland
|
Ionia
|
Wyoming
|
Jackson
|
"Michigan consistently exceeds the Healthy People 2030 target of 77.1% of the population on a fluoridated public water supply," said Dr. Alexis Travis, senior deputy director for MDHHS Public Health Administration. "These awards from the CDC recognize Michigan's commitment to community water fluoridation, which is the most cost effective and efficient way of preventing tooth decay throughout one's lifetime and benefits all residents."
For more information about community water fluorination, visit the CDC website.
# # #