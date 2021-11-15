Conshiptrack Pre Token Sale Starting From 17th November
Conshiptrack is launching the ICO of their token. The pre-sale starts from November 17th and will continue for 10 days period on a 20 percent bonus.
Conshiptrack makes it possible to locate and track shipments easily and accurately through its unique tracking solution that is based on the BlockChain technology.”HAMBURG, BARCELONA, SPAIN, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Conshiptrack is all set to launch the ICO of their token as the pre-sale starts from November 17th and will continue for 10 days period. They will also be available on a 20 percent bonus during the time frame.
Conshiptrack is essentially a new generation application that is based on the BlockChain technology. The CON token works like a tracker and it allocates a contract on the network for every single container. It then makes smart use of API integrations so that it could increase the overall tracking of the containers worldwide and could therefore aid in global movement statistics.
One of the key spokesmen for the company was quoted as saying, “When it comes to tracking containers, the logistics involved and the paperwork is pretty complex and can be daunting. This is why we wanted to make tracking through tokenisation possible. This is likely to cut down the troubles and issues and make it a whole lot easier to track even global shipments and get the right details and updates.”
Conshiptrack is a complete tracking system for containers in the decentralised blockchain system. The founder of the company is Emilio Bustamante and he has already managed to generate 500 million tokens in smart contracts, each of which will be subsequently assigned to containers. The company is very hopeful that they will be able to make a mark in this industry and their whole plan of using the concept of cryptocurrency and blockchain on the corner Rainer tracking industry will become massively successful.
All those who would like to eventually use the token and track the containers should keep an eye out on the token sale. The pre sale window starts from 17th of November and it will last for a 10 day long period. Those who are on the lookout to get even more details or want to check out what the company is offering and even buy the tokens during their pre sale window should make it a point to visit conshiptrack.com.
About Conshiptrack
Conshiptrack aims at merging blockchain technology and the container tracking industry and wants to make the most of technology to help place the containers easily. The key idea is to ensure that one could easily locate and track the shipment with the help of modern technology.
Thomas Kinkely
Conshiptrack
hi@conshiptrack.com