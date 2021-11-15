Deeper Network Becomes the First Blockchain Project to Access Helium’s Network

Deeper Connect Mini

By Combining the Deeper Connect Mini with Helium HNT Miner, Deeper Network Enables a Dual-Crypto Mining Rig, Adding to Helium’s Growing Network of IoT Devices

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Deeper Network (DPR), a leading Blockchain developer, has become the first blockchain to obtain the correct qualifications from Helium (HNT) to access its network. By manufacturing Deeper Network HNT Miners, Deeper Network enables the first dual-crypto miner in the world. The Deeper Connect Mini, which mines the DPR cryptocurrency based on shared internet bandwidth, will allow connection of the Deeper Network HNT Miners, which mines the HNT cryptocurrency based on radio waves.

Aside from mining, Deeper Connect devices offer enterprise-class cybersecurity as well as a Web 3.0 gateway. Their Web 3.0 ecosystem already includes a DPN, D-Ads, and will include DeFi, DApp store, NFT marketplace, and decentralized e-commerce in the near future.

Pre-sales have begun for the Deeper Network HNT Miners. This newest integration shows that Helium continues to implement its vision of building a wireless network of IoT devices, which is an attractive project in the blockchain + IoT sector.

Thanks to developments in Web 3.0 security technology, Deeper Network is able to open the IoT+Web 3.0 application ecosystem with just one click, allowing other technologies to be built on its infrastructure.

Helium Makes Access Simple

The Helium Network supports people who want to own and operate a wireless network for IoT devices. Any compatible IoT device such as smart pet collars, bike trackers, or environmental sensors can connect to an HNT Miner without Wi-Fi or cellular networks.

Deeper Network is creating the world's first decentralized blockchain network to build a truly decentralized and secure Internet, Web 3.0 gateway, as well as bring a better Internet experience to millions of households.

The recent integration with Helium Network shows the advancement and scalability of Deeper Network’s Web 3.0 technology. In the future, the network plans to partner with more high-quality projects with the vision of creating a more complete ecosystem as well as continuously developing Web 3.0 tools.

Web 3.0 Goes Deeper

The Web 3.0 technology that Deeper Network developed is a decentralized technology that provides a high level of security and stability. It combines hardware and software technology, bringing benefits to global network users.

Deeper Network builds infrastructures for Web 3.0 via Deeper's decentralized CDN (Dcdn) and Deeper's decentralized DNS (Ddns). The company is committed to building a truly decentralized Internet and security gateway to realize technical interoperability and act as a portal for users to enter the Web 3.0 community.

In addition to the Deeper Network HNT Miner, the Deeper Network team has launched two other new products in the Deeper Connect product family, including the newest Deeper Connect PICO as well as the Deeper Network WiFi transceiver.

Although the Deeper Connect PICO’s size is designed as just the size of a lighter, it offers the same plug-and-play features as the predecessors. However, it can provide portability for frequent travelers due to its compact design, allowing users to enjoy a secure and private network anytime and anywhere with the USB WiFi transceiver.

By successfully integrating Helium’s Network into its own network, the Deeper Connect HNT Miner supports Helium (HNT) mining, the native cryptocurrency of the Helium network. With this add-on connected to the Deeper Connect Mini, the combination of two devices will allow the concurrent mining of both HNT and DPR, the Deeper Network’s native token.

Currently, Deeper Network has more than 35,000+ nodes in more than 150+ countries across the world. And with the recent launch of its 4th generation device, the consumer targeting Deeper Connect PICO, the number of nodes is projected to hit 1 million by the end of 2024. The PICO has raised over $450,000 on Kickstarter, which is over four times the target goal.

About Helium

Co-founded by Shawn Fanning and Amir Haleem in 2013, Helium is building the world’s first peer-to-peer wireless network to simplify connecting devices to the internet by rewarding anyone to become a network operator. CEO Amir Haleem comes from an extensive background in triple-A video games. Helium is backed by GV (formerly Google Ventures), Khosla Ventures, Union Square Ventures, Multicoin Capital, FirstMark, Marc Benioff, Shawn Fanning, and other top VCs. The network is live in more than 1,000 cities throughout North America. More information can be found at helium.com.

About Deeper Network

Deeper Network provides a full-stack solution to access the Internet securely and privately based on Deeper Network blockchain technology. Deeper Network leverages blockchain technology to empower Internet users by building both Web 3.0 infrastructure and creating an accessible gateway for everyone while protecting their network with enterprise-class cybersecurity. Deeper Network’s solution is to provide users with a hardware device called the Deeper Connect, connecting the modem and the router to keep users secure based on Deeper Connect's Trident Protocol technology.

