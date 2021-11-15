TAC Security Launches New Channel Program To Help Partners Drive Sales Around Vulnerability Management
TAC Security said its new program provides partners equal opportunity to grow in the cybersecurity industry with out-of-the-box incentives.SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TAC Security launches a partner program, TAC Partnership Program, focused on arming the partners with training and marketing materials to help them guide their customers into the Future of CyberSecurity.
Trishneet Arora, Founder, and CEO, TAC Security, believes that these partnerships are important for the organization as they allow a wider audience to reach out to the Next-Generation of Risk and Vulnerability Management Products and enhance the company’s Go-to-Market strategy.
“TAC Partnership Program allows the partners to offer the Next-Generation of Risk and Vulnerability Management Products at a market-friendly price while allowing them to increase the value contribution towards the customer's Vulnerability Management Program.”, Said Trishneet Arora. “It allows the partners to offer the products and services as strategic optimization and also allows them to integrate the currently used products into ESOF with its integration ability allowing them to manage their complete IT infrastructure using a single console with Cyber Score.”
The company’s TAC Partnership program is developed to provide partners with the training assets and information that would be needed to provide the customers with the Next-Generation of Risk and Vulnerability products, making it a partner-priority program.
TAC Security Partner program also has its managed security service provider program to help partners showcase their expertise in advisory and consulting services to customers.
“We want to enable resellers and MSSPs across the globe as our business partners for ESOF risk-based vulnerability management platform with out of the box incentive along with a different line of products; ESOF AppSec, ESOF VMP, and future game-changer vulnerability management product we are launching soon,” said Trishneet Arora, Founder & Chief Executive Officer.
This program allows the partners to show that they are trusted security advisors for their customers to improve and add value to their CyberSecurity needs. TAC Partnership Program is the first of its kind program to help the partners showcase their bespoke products to customers.
“A wide range of training materials like videos, presentations, live training sessions, and multiple FAQ sheets are provided to ensure the partner is completely informed about the products and services offered by TAC Security. The kit also includes informative videos, webinar clips, case studies, datasheets, and various other literature to help them explain their learnings to the customers. This helps them to be better guides and the customers to make a completely informed decision.” said, Chris Fisher, Chief Marketing Officer, TAC Security
ESOF allows the organization to have the widest view on a single console in the industry, with the ability to prioritize and share tailored remediation, saving organization times and resources, investing them lucratively, regardless of the size.
“TAC Partnership Program aligns with our goal to be able to provide the industry with the CyberSecurity’s Future while giving out the Next-Generation of Vulnerability Management capabilities to the customers.” Said Chris Fisher, Chief Marketing Officer, TAC Security.
“The customization abilities of our product allow us to cater to the needs of the customers as per their industry, size, capabilities, needs, and much more, making it the most adaptable product to use across the different walks of business in the organization.” He said.
TAC Security assures it will continue to grow and incentivize the partnership program as their “Go-to-Market” strategy.
“We are investing in our partners to not only benefit them but also the customers to switch over to the Next-Generation products with world-class abilities while it being affordable. This would help us expand in various markets while accelerating TAC Security into the next era of growth that will allow the partners to benefit directly as well. Partners are a crucial part of our mission to bring the Next-Generation Vulnerability Management abilities to organizations with forward-looking goals for their complete CyberSecurity needs, which include but are not limited to the assessing, prioritizing, and remediating their risks effectively.” said Trishneet Arora.
About TAC Security
About TAC Security: TAC Security headquartered in San Francisco is a global leader in Vulnerability Management that protects Fortune 500 companies, leading enterprises, and governments around the world. TAC Security manages 5 + Million vulnerabilities through its Artificial Intelligence (AI) based Vulnerability Management Platform ESOF (Enterprise Security in One Framework).
TAC Security has established strategic partnerships with leading cloud providers and managed service providers and consulting organizations including Tech Mahindra, IBM, KDDI Japan, IBM, and distributors including Dataguard Technologies LLC and Ingram Micro.
