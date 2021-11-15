Health & Wellness Gift Guide from The Houstonian Club
‘Tis the season for holiday gift-giving, and the fitness experts at The Houstonian Club, have made it easy this year by curating a list of health and fitness essentials for everyone on your list.
Whether you are giving to a gym newbie, a wellness warrior, or a workout devotee, there is a gift for every level or 2022 resolution. All products are available at The Shop at The Houstonian, which is open to the public in The Houstonian Club.
1. Promaxima Dumbbells and Rack - $24 - $260
Personal Trainer, Connie Emmerson: “I recommend adding dumbbells to your home gym because no matter what your fitness level may be, dumbbells can be used to create a variety of different exercises to meet your needs. Dumbbells also allow you to utilize one limb at a time to strengthen the weaker one and create muscle balance throughout your body.”
2. Yoga Tune Up Therapy Balls - $12.95
Yoga Program Coordinator, Misha Laird: “When I get achy or sore, I rely on Yoga Tune Up Therapy Balls because they’re portable, easy-to-use, and they provide relief.”
3. Manduka AligN Yoga Strap - $18
Yoga Instructor, Robert Boustany: “The Manduka AligN Yoga Strap is the most durable and sensible yoga strap with its metal buckle and strong, flat cloth. I find its grip makes it extremely safe to use during difficult yoga challenges.”
4. Ortho Biotic Supplement by Ortho Molecular - $28
Registered Dietitian, M.S., L.D., Denise Hernandez: “I love and use Ortho Biotic by Ortho Molecular Products.
It contains a particular strain, S. boulardii, which has been shown to restore healthy microbial balance. It competes against harmful bacteria and creates an environment that favors the growth of the right microflora, which translates to a healthier immune system.”
5. Theragun Mini -$199
Personal Trainer Eric Vaughn: “I recommend the Theragun Mini to my clients to assist with muscle recovery and repair. The Mini is light and portable enough to keep in a gym bag or travel with.”
6. Bala Bangles Classic Wrist Weights - $49
Group Exercise and Pilates Instructor, Maria Kelly: “Enjoy Bala Bangles while you walk/run for the extra calorie burn or an upper-body edge to your cardio workout. The bangles fit comfortably on your wrists so that you can reap the benefits of an upper-body workout without arthritic discomfort.”
7. Switch2Pure Be Glowy CBD & Hyaluronic Spray Serum - $65
From Houston local Switch2Pure, this potent serum and toner is lightly rose-scented and made with natural and organic ingredients like hemp oil extract and sodium hyaluronate for anti-aging, plumping, and appearance of inflammation. Super hydration will leave you with a natural glow.
8. Campo Diffuser and Essential Oils – Diffuser, $108, Essential Oil Blend, $50
The Shop at the Houstonian keeps this diffuser running all day to transform the mood & fragrance using ultrasonic vibrations. No heating or burning using 100% natural, pure essential oils made in the U.S.
9. Olive Texas Ranch Figalicious Balsamic Vinegar - $17
Fig infused balsamic vinegar is soft and sweet. We love it drizzled over soft cheese, wild game, or in salads. Freshly infused and bottled in Carrizo Springs, Texas.
10. Casual Carats Silicone Ring – start at $195
Casual Carats are a must for active lifestyles locally designed by a certified gemologist and jeweler. The rings are 14Kt gold, made from ethically sourced natural diamonds and high-grade silicone.
One of Houston’s historic gems, the property is known for its grace, comfort, and unparalleled guest experience.
