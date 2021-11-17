Work Wear Safety Shoes to Celebrate Grand Opening of Second Location in El Paso, TX
FORT WORTH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Work Wear Safety Shoes, a workwear and safety shoe retailer, has announced the opening of a new store in West El Paso, TX. Located at 1060 Doniphan Park Circle, this location will serve customers on the westside of El Paso and nearby New Mexico communities. This is the company’s second El Paso location and the 12th Work Wear Safety Shoes store in the US.
The Grand Opening Celebration Weekend will begin with a Ribbon Cutting ceremony by the El Paso Chamber of Commerce on November 17th, followed by the official Grand Opening on November 18, 2021. The weekend-long celebration will run through November 20th and will include special promotions, door prizes, and giveaways at both El Paso locations.
This will be the third new location opened by Work Wear Safety Shoes this year. Work Wear acquired My Boot Store in May 2021, adding store locations in Odessa and Lubbock. “I’m very proud of this new location because it is a direct response to the growing demand here in El Paso and Dona Ana County in New Mexico.” said Coleman McDonald, CEO of Work Wear Safety Shoes. “We quickly noticed how many customers were driving across town just to purchase their safety shoes from us, which made us work towards offering a location to better serve our customers on the West side.”
Work Wear Safety Shoes specializes in managing safety footwear and PPE programs. Each team member is trained to be an expert in proper fit, safety, and program compliance. Work Wear Safety Shoes also offers a fleet of Mobile Stores for onsite service and online shopping.
The new West El Paso location features a Wellness Center where customers can get a 3D image scan of their feet and see the pressure points and potential areas of pain on the job. “We are equally focused on safety and wellness - it’s what makes Work Wear Safety Shoes unique. Studies show the right fit, insole and sock can improve wellness and productivity on the job by as much as 20%.To us, we think being comfortable on the job is just as important as being safe and our Wellness Center and trained Fit Consultants are what make the difference ” shared Matthew Hudson, the company’s Chief Experience Officer.
Work Wear Safety Shoes’ unique, in-store “shoe testing site” permits customers to test their safety shoes on different types of flooring before purchasing. They offer over 65 brands in footwear and 25 brands in PPE including names like Hytest®, Justin®, Wolverine®, Reebok®, Rainz®, and Tegopro®.
About Work Wear:
Named one of the Best Companies to Work For the last 3 years in a row, Work Wear Safety Shoes is part of Northern Imports, Inc. Founded in 1980 in Fort Worth, Texas, Work Wear has provided work gear designed for safety, utility, comfort, and durability for over 40 years. They have 12 retail stores and 13 mobile stores in Texas, New Mexico, Colorado, Arkansas and Wyoming. Work Wear helps create and manage customizable Safety Programs for businesses of all sizes. Work Wear Safety Shoes are experts in safety and wellness focusing on keeping workers safe, productive, and happy.
