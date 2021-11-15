Builders + Backers and OpenGrants Partner to Make Grant Funding More Accessible to Early-Stage Entrepreneurs

A new way to find and fund the most promising ideas

Entrepreneurs who complete the Builders + Backers Idea Accelerator will have access to OpenGrants’ platform to secure grants to launch and scale ventures

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, November 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today Builders + Backers and OpenGrants announced a partnership to put OpenGrants’ powerful grant search engine, and marketplace, in the hands of early-stage entrepreneurs across the country. Builders + Backers’ Idea Accelerator program identifies high-capacity individuals with creative ideas and partners with them to run low-fidelity experiments to test and refine those ideas. Graduates go on to build startups, small businesses, and nonprofits, and the OpenGrants platform will be a critical ingredient in helping these organizations take the next step in their growth trajectory.

“There are great ideas in every community, but the majority of them aren’t right for venture capital,” said Donna Harris, Founder and CEO of Builders + Backers. “That shouldn’t be the death knell for them, as there are a wide array of alternatives. Grants are a wonderful source of non-dilutive funds, but they can be too complicated and time-consuming to pursue for most entrepreneurs. We’re thrilled to remove those hurdles and help our Builders access the funding they need to take their proven ideas to their full potential.”

“Our mission at OpenGrants is to democratize public/private funding. We know there are billions of dollars of funding waiting to be accessed, and they shouldn’t be available only to those who can hire private consultants or employ full-time grant funders. This partnership with Builders + Backers is a great opportunity for us to work with thousands of Builders across the country who are in the early stages of their ventures that can really benefit from non-dilutive capital. ” said Sedale Tubovsky, CEO and Co-Founder of OpenGrants.

Builders from the most recent Idea Accelerator cohorts in Tulsa and Oxford, run in partnership with Heartland Forward, are already using the OpenGrants platform. The rollout will continue in 2022 with quarterly cohorts in communities across America.

About Builders + Backers:

Builders + Backers invests in exceptional entrepreneurs who are building global-scale ventures to power an entirely different future - one where technology creates value for many instead of capturing it for a few. Through proprietary programming, Builders + Backers also inspires and equips people to best seize the opportunities of our digital era - from experimentation and solving problems in their local communities to starting new ventures that could scale. By backing creative builders across the country, we can shape the digital future to be one in which more people participate and thrive. www.Buildersandbackers.com

About OpenGrants:

OpenGrants is the easy way to win grants. As a private fintech company, OpenGrants is on a mission to transform global grant funding—a trillion-dollar problem—from the outside in using modern technologies. OpenGrants provides governments, foundations, and others with modern infrastructure and actionable data that improves capital efficiency, accelerates funding, increases transparency, and improves equity. www.opengrants.io