Kansas Supreme Court reappoints five to Kansas Child Support Guidelines ...

TOPEKA—The Kansas Supreme Court reappointed five members of the Kansas Child Support Guidelines Advisory Committee.

Reappointed are:

District Judge Constance Alvey, 29th Judicial District, which is Wyandotte County

Elizabeth Cohn, an attorney for the Kansas Department for Children and Families

Charles Harris, an attorney in Wichita

Richard Samaniego, an attorney in Wichita

Marc White, an attorney in Topeka

The Supreme Court also appointed Amy Raymond, chief of trial court services, as the nonvoting representative of the Office of Judicial Administration.

Also serving on the committee are:

Sara Beezley, an attorney in Girard

Ryan Brady, a parent representative in Hutchinson

Amy (Beardy) Fletcher, a parent representative in Wichita

District Judge Keven O’Grady, 10th Judicial District, which is Johnson County

Chief Judge Amy Harth, 6th Judicial District, composed of Bourbon, Linn, and Miami counties

Sherri Loveland, an attorney in Lawrence

Doni Mooberry, an attorney in Lawrence

Michelle Slinkard, an attorney in Topeka

Kansas Child Support Guidelines are rules judges and hearing officers follow to decide how much child support each parent is to pay toward raising their children. At the most basic level, they guide parents to create a fair and balanced distribution of resources essential to raising children: time and money.

Federal law requires every state's child support guidelines be reviewed every four years, and it takes about two years to conduct the review. The 13-member Kansas Child Support Guidelines Advisory Committee oversees this work. The committee includes parents who either pay or receive child support, and attorneys, judges, and tax professionals with expertise in child support.

The most recently updated guidelines went into effect January 1, 2020.