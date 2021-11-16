Worldwide Compressor Wheel Market Growth Forecasts by Major Players - BorgWarner, Doncasters, Nelcon Motor
Compressor Wheel Market Forecasts to 2028 – Global Analysis By Fuel Type (Diesel, Gasoline), End User (Water Treatment Industry, Oil & Gas Industry, Manufacturing Industry, Automobile Industry) and By Geography
According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Compressor Wheel Market is accounted for $17.54 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach $27.95 billion by 2028 growing at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. The growing need for vehicles with high fuel efficiency, high-power output, and utilization of enhanced turbochargers are the factors driving the market growth. However, the increasing sales of electric vehicles are hampering the market growth.
Some of the key players profiled in the Compressor Wheel Market include ABI Showatech Private Ltd, BOOSTER Precision Components, BorgWarner Inc, Changzhou E & E Turbo Power Co., Ltd, Doncasters Group Ltd, E&E Turbo , GARRETT MOTION INC, Jiangyin Uni-Pol Vacuum Casting India Pvt. Ltd, Nelcon Motor Company , Owen Developments, Pacifica Power Sdn Bhd, PHESSIO TURBO , Turbotech Precision Products Ltd, UACJ Corporation, and Wabtec Corporation.
The Global Compressor Wheel Market is majorly driven by growing need for vehicles with high fuel efficiency, utilization of enhanced turbochargers, and manufacturers are focusing on the development of compact and lighter compressor wheels. The gasoline segment is growing at a highest CAGR due to lower exhaust emission and rise in demand for fuel efficient vehicles. North America dominated with a significant market share due to the presence of major automobile companies such as Ford and General Motors. Asia Pacific market is growing at a highest CAGR due to the rapid expansion of manufacturing industries across Asia Pacific.
Compressor Wheel Market report provides an in-depth study and forecast about the industry covering the complete overview of the market that will assist convey clients and business-making strategies. The industry’s supply chain and market size, in terms of value, have been derived by extensive research methods. Our report enables readers to understand details of the market, latest trends, key drivers and constraints, opportunities, threats, volume and value forecasts, and various investment opportunities for manufacturers operating in the global and regional markets. Compressor Wheel Market report also offers company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, key products, and recent developments along with SWOT analysis of profiled players and Porters five forces for deep insights
