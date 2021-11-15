Glendale is proud to announce that they have secured a Tree Surveying contract with Stroud District Council
Glendale is proud to announce that they have been commissioned to deliver a 4-year Tree Survey contract for Stroud District Council.PRESTON, LANCASHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, November 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Glendale is proud to announce that they have been commissioned to deliver a 4-year Tree Survey contract for Stroud District Council. Whilst the main framework agreement is with Stroud District Council, Town and Parish Councils within the Stroud District Council boundary will also be entitled to use these services.
Stroud District is a largely rural area covering 461 square kilometres in the south of Gloucestershire. The eastern half of the district is part of the Cotswold Hills, which is designated as an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB). To the west of the Cotswold escarpment there is low lying landscape of the Severn Vale, and the district is bordered by 42 kilometres of the Severn Estuary.
Glendale’s professional tree inspections and surveys are designed to help Councils and landowners minimise the risk of injury caused by trees on their land. They are carried out by professional vegetation management surveyors whose skills and experience lies in their ability to make decisions about vegetation work based on risk, legislative compliance, biodiversity, topography, safety, and efficiency and a professional tree inspection is an essential step in any property risk assessment.
Whilst trees provide a wide range of benefits to outdoor areas, as living organisms, they also require effective and professional management. Glendale conducts inspections with two specific goals in mind, firstly to identify any potential hazards or problems which may compromise the safety of people using the land, business, or buildings and secondly to ensure, where possible, the health of the tree.
Glendale’s qualified arboriculture surveyors will be working with the Council to identify which trees will require inspections as a matter of priority. This judgement is usually based on the plants’ proximity to nearby buildings, roads, and other structures. Glendale’s talented team will then examine the identified trees in greater detail, before suggesting an appropriate course of action in each case.
Glendale offers an all-encompassing green space management service at a national and local level. They are skilled designers, suppliers and distributors of grounds maintenance, tree management, Tree Surgery, Commercial Tree Planting, landscaping, landscape architectural services, planning consultancy and woodland management activities, tackling these, and various other green space management tasks, for public and private sector clients across the UK. They also provide a range of winter grounds maintenance services including winter gritting and snow clearing services.
Glendale is a national company with a local feel, led by a team who care deeply about their people and the industry, dedicated to delivering the best possible service for clients across the UK.
