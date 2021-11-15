New Book on Homelessness - Gimme Shelter, Homelessness and the Efforts to End It
By Deno Seder and Anita SemjenWASHINGTON, DC, USA, November 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There are over 500,000 homeless people in the United States, including over 100,000 children.* The interviews in this book are with people who have experienced homelessness and people who are working to end it. Hopefully, their stories will increase awareness and understanding of homelessness, diminish prejudice and encourage individuals, organizations and governments to increase funding and create more programs to ultimately end homelessness in America.
*U.S. Dept. of Housing and Urban Development, 2020
The inspiration for the book came from Seder’s volunteer work at a men’s homeless shelter in Maryland, and from Semjen’s research into the plight of homeless and low-income families in the U.S. and Central Europe.
The book is available for purchase on Amazon. For more information and excerpts, go to www.GimmeShelterBook.com.
Seder and Semjen have collaborated on three other books including Miracle at Zakynthos, The Only Greek Jewish Community Saved in its Entirety from Annihilation, which has been optioned for development as a motion picture.
