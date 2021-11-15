CYBER INTELLIGENCE AT MILIPOL PARIS 2021
The Cyber Intelligence framework has been developed with a number of international collaborations that center on cyber intelligence services.TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, November 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Cyber Intelligence team brings together decades of experience in cybersecurity. Our team has significant experience from Fortune 500 companies, the Military, and the Intelligence Community. We have spent an unprecedented number of hours protecting some of the most sensitive data and systems in the world and now we are ready to apply that same experience and expertise in defending your networks.
Organized under the patronage of the French Ministry of the Interior, Milipol, the world’s leading security and safety event, was inaugurated on October 19 by the Minister, Gérald DARMANIN.
CYBER INTELLIGENCE participated yet another time in a row and marked its presence at platinum booth 5C 110.
With 1,000 exhibitors, 30,000 French and international visitors and 150 official delegations, this 22nd edition was a unique opportunity to discover the latest technological innovations in homeland security, share the market vision and all the knowledge of international experts who will speak in French and English, in different formats: keynotes, conferences, case studies or round tables.
CYBER INTELLIGENCE REPRESENTED ITS UNIQUE PRODUCTS - THE ALOV SYSTEM, XLAC and Ace secure Phone. Organized in France every two years, Milipol Paris owes its reputation to the professionalism of its participants, its resolutely International orientation, and the quality and number of innovative solutions exhibited. The exhibition covers all the fields of internal security of the States.
THE SECTORS AT MILIPOL PARIS
Data Protection - Information and Communication Systems / Business Intelligence play an important role to deliver CYBER INTELLIGENCE clientele. Cyber Intelligence continues to prove itself as a standalone solution with its new and unique products and services standing out at MILIPOL show in the filed of cybersecurity and monitoring.
