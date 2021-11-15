Insights on Polymeric Sand Market to 2028 - Featuring Promasonry, Sable Marco, Sakrete and more
The Global Polymeric Sand Market is majorly driven by increasing incidence of chronic disease, technological advancements in the polymeric sand, and increasing government initiatives to promote polymeric sand (NRT). The polymeric sand segment is growing at a highest CAGR due to its extensive usage in joining pavements for driveways, footpaths and other auxiliary spaces along roads. Asia Pacific dominated with a significant market share due to the increasing industrialization and urbanization in the region, and rise in per capita income of the population. Europe market is growing at a highest CAGR due to rise in the government concerns to minimize the funding gap as well as enhance the infrastructural growth.
Polymeric Sand report provides an in-depth study and forecast about the industry covering the complete overview of the market that will assist convey clients and business-making strategies. The industry’s supply chain and market size, in terms of value, have been derived by extensive research methods. Our report enables readers to understand details of the market, latest trends, key drivers and constraints, opportunities, threats, volume and value forecasts, and various investment opportunities for manufacturers operating in the global and regional markets. Polymeric Sand report also offers company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, key products, and recent developments along with SWOT analysis of profiled players and Porters five forces for deep insights.
The Global Polymeric Sand Market is accounted for $69.56 million in 2020 and is expected to reach $190.22 million by 2028 growing at a CAGR of 13.4% during the forecast period. The increasing preference for premium households with spacious outdoor and huge capital investments are driving the market growth. However, the lack of product awareness in developing countries is hampering market growth. Some of the key players profiled in the Polymeric Sand Market include Alliance Designer Products Inc, Ash Grove Packaging, Fairmount Santrol, Promasonry, Sable Marco Inc, Sakrete Inc, Sale Marco, SEK Surebond Inc , Silpro, SRW Products, TCC Materials, Techniseal, Unilock, and Vimark Srl.
