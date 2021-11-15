The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act Will Create Good-Paying Jobs and Unlock Economic Growth in All 50 States

Earlier this month, the House passed the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to create good-paying jobs and grow economic opportunities for America’s working families. This bill, which passed with bipartisan support and will be signed into law today, will repair our nation’s infrastructure while building the infrastructure of the future and promoting climate resilience, access to clean drinking water, and expanding access to broadband. Take a look at how the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act will address urgent infrastructure needs across the country and promote economic opportunity for the American people in all 50 states:

ALABAMA Tom Layfield, Alabama Road Builders Association Executive Director : “Infrastructure dollars are so hard to come by… There have been some increases but nothing as substantive as this over the years.” [AL.com, 11/11/21]

ALASKA John MacKinnon, Alaska State Transportation Department former Director : “The state’s capital needs have far exceeded the funds available… This is a windfall for Alaska. It will be a real opportunity for a lot of work for a lot of Alaskans.” [Anchorage Daily News, 11/8/21]

ARIZONA Donald Huish, Douglas Mayor on border port improvement funding included in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act : "[These allocated dollars] will change Douglas, I don't know how else to put it… [Border] port improvements will boost the city’s economy and make it a destination for binational commercial traffic.” [Arizona Public Media, 11/14/21]

ARKANSAS Jeff Weatherly, Lexicon Chief Financial Officer, on expanding their workforce through state investments in repairing infrastructure : “Those should hopefully fill the pipeline for our company for a few years. We're not talking about months, we're talking about years worth of work.” [KATV, 11/9/21]

CALIFORNIA Alfredo Pedroza, Bay Area Metropolitan Transportation Commission Chair : “It's going to be an incredible opportunity for this region, and I think it's going to transform communities and counties. So we're very excited about our future... We need resources in our local communities and this is going to deliver on it.” [San Jose Spotlight, 5/23/21]

COLORADO Monroe Johnson, Ciello Chief Technology Officer on rural broadband funding included in the infrastructure bill : “They actually have a youth camp [in South Lazy U]. An area like that desperately needs good solid internet even just from the standpoint of safety and security… but some of those locations, to even make a business case to build them out would be nearly impossible. That’s where even matching money or grants like this become really important.” [Colorado Sun, 11/11/21]

CONNECTICUT Joseph Guiletti, Connecticut Department of Transportation Commissioner : “I built my career in rail and we haven’t seen a federal investment in passenger rail like this since the creation of Amtrak.” [Associated Press, 8/10/21]

DELAWARE Bill Silva, Delaware Hotel and Lodging Association Chairman : “The infrastructure bill reflects a comprehensive plan to build the foundation for decades of growth and opportunity across Delaware, including for our vitally important tourism sector.” [Delaware Business Times, 10/29/21]

DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA Everett Lott, D.C. Department of Transportation Acting Secretary on the infrastructure bill’s ability to help turn D.C.’s circulator buses to an all-electric fleet : “We really want to move away from carbon emissions. So the fact that we're able to green our fleet so the circulator buses will be able to become 100% electric in a few years, we're really excited about that.” [FOX 5 DC, 11/8/21]

FLORIDA Dave Eggers, Pinellas County Commission Chair : ““We have major utility issues all over the region that we have to address. Aging water plants, aging sewer plants... Infrastructure might not seem like a very fun area to put money into, but committing to infrastructure is just so important.” [Tampa Bay Times, 11/8/21]

GEORGIA Rita Scott, Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority, on federal funding for mass transit in the infrastructure bill : “This will allow us to leverage our local funding to improve transit for our customers, everything from increasing frequency of bus service to providing better real-time information on when that bus will arrive.” [MARTA, 8/3/21]

HAWAII Jill Tokuda, Hawaii Data Collective Board of Directors Member : “This is significantly more than what has come out in regards to infrastructure…this is going to be a real shot in the arm in terms of increasing broadband access in rural communities.” [The Garden Island, 6/11/21 ]

IDAHO Lauren McLean, Boise Mayor on climate resilience funding in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act : “"The Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal is a once-in-a-generation investment that expands access to public transportation and clean energy while building our resilience to droughts and wildfires.” [CBS2 Boise, 11/10/21]

ILLINOIS Holly Bieneman, Illinois Department of Transportation Director of Planning and Programming : “We're definitely focused on fixing what we currently have and that has been our priority for many years… Over two thirds of the funding that comes to Illinois for transportation for roads and bridges goes towards fixing what we have and that will continue.” [ABC7 Chicago, 11/10/21]

INDIANA Brian Gould, Build Indiana Council Executive Director : “Indiana has about 1,100 bridges that are in need of repair... Unquestionably, this will definitely result in new jobs, increased traffic safety, reduced time waiting in congestion.” [FOX 59, 11/8/21]

IOWA Stuart Anderson, Iowa Department of Transportation Director : “[The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act] definitely will mean more funding is available for construction work… This bill is really broad in how it will provide increased investment for all modes of transportation.” [Quad City Times, 11/11/21]

KANSAS Tracey Osborne Oltjen, Overland Park Chamber of Commerce President and CEO : “There is a lot in this infrastructure bill to like, including substantial investments in roads, bridges, broadband, water and public transit – all of which are significant infrastructure needs across our state.” [Kansas Reflector, 8/6/21]

KENTUCKY George Bray, Paducah Mayor on the infrastructure bill’s impact on his city : “You think about parts of town that haven't had an investment in many, many years, and this may be an opportunity for us to really accelerate a lot of our efforts in those areas.” [WPSD Local 6, 11/10/21]

LOUISIANA Mike Johnson, District 27 State Representative on local broadband benefits in Central Louisiana : “Towards our efforts in trying to provide more reliable broadband for every citizen, it will provide more resources to do that… There is now more than enough money to accomplish the goal of providing broadband availability to every resident.” [KALB 5, 11/7/21]

MAINE Bruce Van Note, Maine Transportation Commissioner on grant programs funded through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act : “I think these grant programs are making a significant new change… I think our next work plan is going to have a lot of things that we haven’t (had) before. We are never going to lose our rural mobility core mission, but I think it will allow some other types of investments that will be game-changers.” [The Portland Press Herald, 11/8/21]

MARYLAND Michael Sakata, Maryland Transportation Builders & Materials Association President on smaller projects that state governments can begin to fund through the infrastructure bill : “They’ll dust off those plans and go right to them… We have not seen this type of investment in forever, let’s be honest.” [The Washington Post, 11/6/21]

MASSACHUSETTS Timothy Whelan, 1st Barnstable District State Representative on funding for replacing aging Cape Cod bridges : “"I look forward to the replacement of these bridges…I look forward very much from a safety perspective from the lanes – the width of the lanes – going from 8.5 or 9 feet to going to 12 feet wide.” [WCVB, 8/25/21]

MICHIGAN Lisa Cook, Michigan State University Professor of Economics on the wide-ranging impacts of the infrastructure bill on Michiganders : “Everybody's got to travel on the roads. Many people depend on public transportation. Broadband has become part of our infrastructure. So this is a fair way to invest in long-run growth.” [Michigan Radio, 11/12/21]

MINNESOTA Kim Norton, Rochester Mayor on the importance of infrastructure funding : “The federal government has been acknowledging it verbally but hasn't actually taken action for so, so many years until now…the price tag for these repairs can be devastating at the local level…and so it feels great.” [The Star Tribune, 11/13/21]

MISSISSIPPI Ross Tucker, Jones County Economic Development Authority President : “I believe anything, as it relates from connectivity, is vital for the future of the state. You know, the pandemic tested everybody’s parameters throughout the entire period, more developed communities throughout the state fared better. As it relates to a lot of the infrastructure, particularly in the parts of rural counties in Mississippi have needed this shot of injection for a number of years. It’s beneficial for counties like ours, as well as others, to take advantage of what’s coming and utilize it for things that are needed.” [WDAM 7 Pine Belt, 11/11/21]

MISSOURI Jason Hall, Greater St. Louis CEO : “Transportation and logistics is a massive employer. Infrastructure empowers the entire economy, roads and bridges, broadband internet, the airport. It's absolutely critical. This is historic.” [KSDK, 11/8/21]

MONTANA Jennifer Patrick, Milk River Joint Board of Control Project Manager on the infrastructure bill : “It will provide up to $100 million for projects like the St. Mary Diversion Dam, which is in critical need of replacement. We have been working on funding for over 20 years, so honestly it’s exciting but also a huge relief to all of the communities that rely on this water.” [Montana Free Press, 11/8/21]

NEBRASKA John Nelson, Hamilton Telecommunications CEO on expanding Nebraskans’ access to broadband : “It's shovels in the ground and plows in the ground… It really made it possible for us to consider taking bigger bites, building out to larger areas at a time.” [KETV, 11/10/21]

NEVADA Ryan McInerney, Nevada Department of Transportation Spokesman : “We are particularly pleased to see that this legislation includes five years of funding certainty, which is important for NDOT to be able to enter into contracts with the local construction and engineering community and advance large, impactful projects faster that will boost our economy, support road users, and create thousands of good-paying job.” [Carson Now, 11/10/21]

NEW HAMPSHIRE Michael Skelton, Greater Manchester Chamber of Commerce Director on the Southern New Hampshire commuter rail funding included in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act : “There is tremendous demand here...the business community wants this project, and they’ve wanted it for a long time.” [New Hampshire Public Radio, 8/30/21]

NEW JERSEY Alex Leurendi, New Jersey Transit commuter, on the importance of federal investment in transit : “Anything from the federal level or the state level to improve our infrastructure would be, I think, so transformational, and it’s not talked about enough, because it’s so fundamental.” [CBS Local 10/25/21]

NEW MEXICO Mike Morris, Eastern New Mexico Water Utility Authority Chair on federal funding for the Eastern New Mexico Rural Water Project : “This is the single most important piece of infrastructure we have going… With the federal share locked in, the pace of development and construction on the project should accelerate.” [Eastern New Mexico News, 11/14/21]

NEW YORK Kathy Sheehan, Albany Mayor, on investments in mass transit contained within infrastructure deal : “Well, if we're going to hit our climate goals, we need to get serious about transit. And so investments in CDTA with respect to making those routes faster and able to serve more people, as well as electrification of the buses is important.” [WAMC, 8/19/21]

NORTH CAROLINA Nate Denny, North Carolina Department of Information Technology Deputy Secretary of Broadband and Digital Equity : “We’re getting a really unprecedented, generational opportunity to make those investments... High-speed internet is critical to every part of modern life.” [The Raleigh News and Observer, 11/12/21]

NORTH DAKOTA Arik Spencer, North Dakota Chamber of Commerce President and CEO : “This is more than just roads and bridges, it’s going to further airport infrastructure, water infrastructure, transit infrastructure, and energy. All things essential to business, no matter the size or industry.” [KFYR TV, 11/10/21]

OHIO Mike Paprocki, Brooke-Hancock-Jefferson Metropolitan Commission on combatting issues accessing quality internet service in the Ohio Valley : “Honestly, I don't see any reason that we can't start to reach every household…we're in an area where we don't have high population densities, so what these internet service providers are looking at are these subsidies to help to make it cost effective for their financial model…we should all start to see some of these problems being solved with this [bill].” [WTOV 9, 11/11/21]

OKLAHOMA Chuck Hoskin, Jr., Cherokee Nation Principal Chief : “[The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act] begins the reversal of generations of neglect and inadequate funding by the United States of the infrastructure needs of tribes.” [The Oklahomian, 11/7/21]

OREGON Bob Van Brocklin, Oregon Transportation Commission Director : “The Oregon Transportation Commission and ODOT will direct these funds, combined with state funding from the Oregon Legislature, to make real progress on Oregon’s transportation priorities... specifically, some $1.2 billion will be allocated to our state in the next five years for highway and bridge construction and maintenance, safety improvements, mass transit investments, bicycle and pedestrian facilities, electric vehicle charging stations, and efforts to reduce carbon emissions from transportation sources.” [Portland Mercury, 11/12/21]

PENNSYLVANIA Robert Latham, Associated Pennsylvania Constructors Executive Vice President on combatting labor and equipment shortages in the construction industry through projects funded by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act : “When you look at the construction industry, they will be able to buy equipment now, hire more people, so it’ll have a broad-based impact across [the] economy… not just on road construction contractors, but on other businesses as well.” [Local 21 News, 11/10/21]

RHODE ISLAND John Flaherty, Grow Smart RI Deputy Director : “It’s the largest investment in transportation in our history... we’re in a good place to leverage all that funding…We’ve got the plans. Let’s actually implement them.” [The Boston Globe, 11/10/21]

SOUTH CAROLINA Jim Stritzinger, South Carolina Broadband Office Director : “It’ll be completely transformational and likely last, you know, put the state on a whole different glidepath for the next 50 to 100 years, so it’s really a big time.” [WCSC, 11/10/21]

SOUTH DAKOTA Mic Kreutzfeldt, McCook County Highway Superintendent : “Federal money will definitely impact our ability to [fix] bridges.” [KELOLAND, 11/11/21]

TENNESSEE Kent Starwalt, Tennessee Road Builders’ Association Executive Vice President : "We're very appreciative of Congress passing this…we think it's much needed to help meet the needs that we have with our transportation program.” [The Chattanooga Times Free Press, 11/11/21]

TEXAS Jeff Clark, Advanced Power Alliance President on the infrastructure bill’s focus on high-voltage transmission modernization : “I believe we’re at a watershed moment with this administration and this FERC for clean energy and transmission.” [The Houston Chronicle, 11/11/21]

UTAH Gene Shawcroft, Central Utah Water Conservancy District General Manager, on the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act’s clean drinking water provisions : “The funding for the Navajo Utah water rights settlement is crucial to the state of Utah to secure our Colorado River water and, more importantly, deliver clean drinking water to many in the Navajo Nation who currently don’t have running water.” [The Salt Lake Tribune, 11/12/21]

VERMONT Joe Flynn, Vermont Department of Transportation Secretary : “We are going to be able to amplify the level of work that we are currently doing significantly so that we may not have been able to accomplish this for decades.” [WCAX, 11/8/21]

VIRGINIA Justin Brown, Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission Associate Director : “It’s obviously a substantial amount of money. ... This will almost certainly allow the state to bring forward some big projects and fund those sooner than it would have.” [The Richmond Times-Dispatch, 6/3/21]

WASHINGTON Ann Campbell, Washington State Broadband Infrastructure programs manager on expansion in broadband access : “It’s going to be exciting and challenging to roll this out in a way that is accessible to the huge array of local governments and nonprofit organizations that we have in our state and their varying needs.” [The Spokane Spokesman-Review, 11/11/21]

WEST VIRGINIA Stephen Baldwin, West Virginia State Senate Minority Leader : “This bill is going to make an enormous investment in West Virginia in our physical infrastructure…These are investments that are desperately needed. We’ve been fighting for these infrastructure improvements for years. Unfortunately we haven’t had the funds.” [WV Metro News, 11/8/21]

WISCONSIN Tom Barrett, Milwaukee Mayor : “The bipartisan infrastructure package addresses critical needs facing Great Lakes cities, including upgrading water infrastructure, removing lead water lines, and cleaning up emerging contaminants such as PFAS... It will also help us strengthen resilience to climate change by investing in programs that help cities mitigate impacts from flooding, severe storms, and shoreline erosion.” [Up North News WI, 11/8/21]

WYOMING Josh Dorrell, Wyoming Business Council CEO on the infrastructure bill’s economic opportunity for Wyoming residents : “I see the ripple effect of it all coming together and helping economic development and good jobs for Wyomingites… You improve transportation infrastructure, you’re more appealing for manufacturers. This is a big igniter for economic development.” [The Casper Tribune, 11/10/21]

