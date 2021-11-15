Global Cryptocurrency Market 2028 Outlook on Trends, Share, Opportunities and Forecasts

Submit Release
Stratistics MRC report, Cryptocurrency Market Forecasts to 2028 – Global Analysis Application, Key Players, Types, End User and By Geography

MARYLAND, GAITHERSBURG, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cryptocurrency Market Forecasts to 2028 – Global Analysis By Offering (Hardware, Software), Type (Bitcoin, Cardano, Ripple (Xrp)), End User (BFSI, Commerce, Education, Healthcare, Remittance, Travel & Tourism) and By Geography

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Cryptocurrency Market is accounted for $1.49 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach $2.99 billion by 2028 growing at a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period. The high inflow of remittances to developing countries is propelling growth in venture capital investments is driving the market growth. However, lack of awareness and technical understanding regarding crypto currencies are hampering the growth of the market. Some of the key players profiled in the Cryptocurrency Market include Binance, Advanced Micro Devices Inc Bitfury Group Limited, Bitgo, Bitmain Technologies Ltd, Bitstamp Ltd, Canaan Creative Co Ltd, Coinbase, Ethereum Foundation, Ifinex Inc, Intel, Nvidia, Ripple, Xilinx and Zhejiang Ebang Communication Co., Ltd.

Get Sample Copy of this Research @ https://www.strategymrc.com/report/cryptocurrency-market

Browse in-depth TOC on "Global Cryptocurrency Market" @ https://www.strategymrc.com/report/cryptocurrency-market/request-sample

