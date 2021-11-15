Global Cryptocurrency Market 2028 Outlook on Trends, Share, Opportunities and Forecasts
Stratistics MRC report, Cryptocurrency Market Forecasts to 2028 – Global Analysis Application, Key Players, Types, End User and By GeographyMARYLAND, GAITHERSBURG, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cryptocurrency Market Forecasts to 2028 – Global Analysis By Offering (Hardware, Software), Type (Bitcoin, Cardano, Ripple (Xrp)), End User (BFSI, Commerce, Education, Healthcare, Remittance, Travel & Tourism) and By Geography
According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Cryptocurrency Market is accounted for $1.49 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach $2.99 billion by 2028 growing at a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period. The high inflow of remittances to developing countries is propelling growth in venture capital investments is driving the market growth. However, lack of awareness and technical understanding regarding crypto currencies are hampering the growth of the market. Some of the key players profiled in the Cryptocurrency Market include Binance, Advanced Micro Devices Inc Bitfury Group Limited, Bitgo, Bitmain Technologies Ltd, Bitstamp Ltd, Canaan Creative Co Ltd, Coinbase, Ethereum Foundation, Ifinex Inc, Intel, Nvidia, Ripple, Xilinx and Zhejiang Ebang Communication Co., Ltd.
Cryptocurrency Market report provides an in-depth study and forecast about the industry covering the complete overview of the market that will assist convey clients and business-making strategies. The industry’s supply chain and market size, in terms of value, have been derived by extensive research methods. This report offers market monitoring related to a particular area of clients interest and provides up to date information related to strategic initiatives like mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, expansions, product launches for leading companies on a regional scale depending on the clients subscription period for various industries or markets. Our data is constantly updated and revised by team of research experts so that it always reflects the recent trends and information. We have high experience in research and consulting for different business domains to provide to the necessities of both individual and corporate clients. Our experienced team uses proprietary data sources and different tools and methods to gather and analyze information.
