These 100 CMOs have been selected for the exclusive IRG100 leadership program of 2022

Selected CMOs for IRG100 Leadership Program IRG Logo Learning Experience IRG100 Leadership Program

The IRG100 Leadership Program helps CMOs and other growth leaders drive more humanized growth - value creation for all stakeholders.

Covid has taught us that humanized growth is more important than ever. The selected 2022 IRG100 participants share a passion for shifting from shareholder primacy to multi-stakeholder value-creation.” — Frank van den Driest

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Institute for Real Growth (IRG) today announced the 'IRG100' – the 100 Chief Marketing Officers (CMOs) and other senior growth leaders selected for its flagship IRG100 Leadership Program.This year's 'IRG100' list includes leaders from all backgrounds and experiences, from over the world, and almost every industry. Organizations represented include Amazon, Arla, Bayer, Copa Airlines, Danone, Electronic Arts, Ikea, Intel, Meatless Farms, Microsoft, PayPal, Save the Children, Shell, P&G, The United Nations Global Compact, Unilever, and many more.The IRG100 Leadership Program helps CMOs and other growth leaders drive more humanized growth: value creation for all stakeholders - colleagues, customers, communities and the capital markets - by connecting these leaders to peers, experts, and best practices. The 26-week program includes weekly Zoom sessions, the IRG online platform, and a two-day Humanized Growth Summit in June 2022."Covid has taught us that humanized growth is more important than ever. All the selected 2022 IRG100 participants share a passion for shifting from shareholder primacy to multi-stakeholder value-creation," says Frank van den Driest, IRG co-founder."Organizations need marketers to help better understand the needs and create value for multiple stakeholders. It’s both an opportunity and a responsibility for Marketing to step up and take a leadership role. Our program helps them do that." adds Marc de Swaan Arons, IRG co-founder.The 2022 'IRG100' – listing all this year's selected growth leaders can be found at the website of the IRG.The Institute for Real Growth (IRG) is not-for-profit and independent and is supported by WPP, Facebook, Google, Salesforce, Optimizely, Morning Consult, the NYU School of Professional Studies (NYUSPS), the Saïd Business School at the University of Oxford, CKGSB, the CMO Council, the Exetor Group and Spencer Stuart.The IRG program curriculum is based on the findings of the IRG Growth Study . The study included interviews with over 750 senior business leaders, 5,000 online survey contributions from 73 countries, and a behavioral analysis of publicly available LinkedIn data from 3 million members.See www.institituteforrealgrowth.com for more info.

An Introduction to the IRG