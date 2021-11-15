S.W.O.R.D. International Inc. establishing new operations in Greenville County, S.C.
Arms and defense equipment manufacturer to invest $9.5 million and create 55 new jobs
"GREENVILLE, SC, USA, November 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- S.W.O.R.D. International Inc. (S.W.O.R.D.), a manufacturer of unique, purpose-built small arms and defense equipment, is relocating and establishing its manufacturing operations in Greenville County. The $9.5 million investment will create 55 new jobs.
— Jason Hamilton, Vice President, S.W.O.R.D. International
Founded in 2010 by U.S. military special operations veterans and manufacturing experts, S.W.O.R.D. produces specialty firearms, airdrop solutions, robotics, and accessories primarily for the U.S. military and law enforcement organizations. The company holds multiple patents for specialized products.
“SWORD International is extremely excited to join the Greenville community as we expand our operations to support our military and law enforcement professionals,” said Jason Hamilton, Vice President of S.W.O.R.D. International. “Several locations were considered during the course of this project, but the community and culture of Greenville made our decision easy.”
Located at 231 Beverly Road in Greenville, the company’s new 44,000-square-foot facility will enhance and expedite production, testing capabilities and distribution. The new operations will allow for quicker innovation, rapid prototyping, optimal evaluation of products and faster customer response.
“South Carolina continues to show itself as extremely competitive for companies looking to set up new operations. The decision by S.W.O.R.D. International Inc. to locate its new facility in South Carolina is another sign that our state’s business-friendly climate, skilled workforce and exceptional market access are working to attract investments that create new jobs,” said South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster.
The upfit of the manufacturing and distribution space is expected to be completed by January of 2022. Individuals interested in joining the S.W.O.R.D. team should visit the organization online at https://sworddefense.com, and military veterans are encouraged to apply.
“Team South Carolina is proud of our veteran-established business community and the companies that serve our armed forces,” stated Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III. “We proudly welcome S.W.O.R.D. International to Greenville County and look forward to their success.”
The S.W.O.R.D. team focuses on development and production of specialty war fighter solutions for multiple divisions of the United States Armed Forces and for law enforcement teams across the country, creating next-generation weapons, gear, technologies, and accessories for their use. Founded in California and previously based in Nevada, the team was drawn to South Carolina and Greenville due to its proximity to key customers, excellent advanced manufacturing capabilities, strong supply chain and appealing quality of life, Mr. Hamilton added.
“Greenville County is always pleased to welcome a new company like S.W.O.R.D. International to grow and thrive here, added Willis Meadows, County Council Chairman and Greenville Area Development Corporation Board Member. “The company’s expertise in developing advanced armaments and supplies for the U.S. military and law enforcement is extremely important, and its passion for being good community citizens and providing long-term career paths for veterans and other citizens fits well here. We wish S.W.O.R.D. great success.”
The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits related to this project.
The Greenville Area Development Corporation is a non-profit organization established by Greenville County Council to promote and enhance the economic growth and development of Greenville County. Since its founding in 2001, GADC efforts have resulted in the creation of over 30,000 new jobs, $6 billion in capital investment, and a cumulative economic impact of over $55 billion in Greenville County, SC -- including an economic impact of more than $6 billion annually. To learn more, please visit www.goGADC.com or call (864) 235-2008. To learn more about workforce opportunities, visit www.jobsingreenvillesc.com.
