Worldwide Functional Fluids Industry to 2028 - Featuring AMSOIL, Ashland, BASF and Huntsman Among Others
Stratistics MRC report, Functional Fluids Market Forecasts to 2028 – Global Analysis Size, Trends, Application, Key Players, Types, End User and By GeographyMARYLAND, GAITHERSBURG, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Functional Fluids Market is accounted for $42.20 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach $69.84 billion by 2028 growing at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. Augmented industrial growth in Asia-pacific & Africa and the growing automotive industry are the factors driving the market growth. However, the slow growth of end-use industries is hampering market growth. Some of the key players profiled in the Functional Fluids Market include AMSOIL Incorporated, Ashland, BASF SE, BP PLC, Chemtura Corporation, Chevron Corporation, ConocoPhillips, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Fuchs Petrolub AG, Huntsman International LLC, Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd, Petroliam Nasional Berhad, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, The DOW Chemical Company, and Warren Oil Company.
The Global Functional Fluids Market is majorly driven by increase in economic development in developed as well as developing economics, rapid growth in construction and automotive industries, and increasing rapidly in transportation and mining sectors. The industrial equipment segment is growing at a highest CAGR owing to a rapid growth in manufacturing industries in countries in Asia Pacific. Asia Pacific dominated with a significant market share due to the high demand for functional fluids in manufacturing, construction, and transportation industries in countries in Asia Pacific and increase in demand for automobiles in developing economies such as India, China, and Japan. North America market is growing at a highest CAGR due to the growing automotive industry in the region.
Functional Fluids Market report provides an in-depth study and forecast about the industry covering the complete overview of the market that will assist convey clients and business-making strategies. The industry’s supply chain and market size, in terms of value, have been derived by extensive research methods. Our report enables readers to understand details of the market, latest trends, key drivers and constraints, opportunities, threats, volume and value forecasts, and various investment opportunities for manufacturers operating in the global and regional markets. Functional Fluids Market report also offers company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, key products, and recent developments along with SWOT analysis of profiled players and Porters five forces for deep insights.
This report offers market monitoring related to a particular area of clients interest and provides up to date information related to strategic initiatives like mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, expansions, product launches for leading companies on a regional scale depending on the clients subscription period for various industries or markets.
