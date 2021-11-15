Submit Release
News Search

There were 579 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,374 in the last 365 days.

Ramsey County hearing location changed

Please be advised that all scheduled hearings for 9 a.m. Monday, Nov. 15, that are normally held at the Lake Region Law Enforcement Center will now be held at the Ramsey County Courthouse in courtroom #1.  Defendants who are currently inmates will be seen from the Law Enforcement Center, but anybody NOT in custody should report to the third floor of the Ramsey County Courthouse located at 524 4th Ave NE; Devils Lake North Dakota.

You just read:

Ramsey County hearing location changed

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.