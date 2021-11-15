The Ubbi Dubbi Promo Code is "Nocturnalsd". The Ubbi Dubbi Festival Promo Code is "Nocturnalsd" The Ubbi Dubbi 2022 Pass promo Code discount is "Nocturnalsd"

ENNIS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Ubbi Dubbi Festival is an electronic music event organized by the American entertainment company, Disco Donnie Presents. The first-ever festival took place in 2019 at Panther Island Pavilion in Fort Worth, Texas. The inaugural event was a massive success with over 40,000 guests enjoying the festivities. Ubbi Dubbi will be held at the Texas Motorplex in Ennis Texas. This event will be a 2-day event 18 and up ages are welcome. Ubbi Dubbi is offering several camping options for attendees, including standard tent camping, car camping, or RV camping, with payment plan options starting at $16 down. However, it's important to note that admission to the music festival itself requires a separate purchase of wristbands. Ubbi Dubbi 2022 Ticket and Pass information. There will be a variety of tickets offered for this event that we have listed below: Ubbi Dubbi General Admission Pass, Ubbi Dubbi VIP pass, Ubbi Dubbi Parking Pass, Ubbi Dubbi Locker, Ubbi Dubbi Camping Pass. The Ubbi Dubbi 2022 Lineup will the following artists: Allison wonderland, Au5 x Chime, Black Tiger Sex Machine, Blanke, Bleu Clair, Camelphat, Casmalia, Clozee, Covex, Dabin, Deeper Purpose, Diplo, Excusuin, Gorgon City, Honeyluvn, Inzo, Jantsen, Kumarion, Kyle Kinch, Kyle Walker, Kyle Watson, Notlo, Nurko, Ravenscoon, Redrum, Regard, Rome in Silver, Smoakland, Sonny Fodera, The Sponges, Tiedye Ky, Tiesto, Tripp st, Trivecta, Vindta, Will Clark, William Black, Wreckno, Zeds Dead, Blunts and Blonds

